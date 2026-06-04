ATV Safety Week (June 1-7): Ride Smart. Ride Safe.

Half of ATV riders killed in OPP-investigated incidents were not wearing a helmet, a trend that hasn’t improved in over a decade.
Nearly half of fatalities also involve alcohol or drugs.
These are preventable tragedies. Before you hit the trails:
- Wear a helmet, every ride, every time
- Never ride impaired
- Control your speed and stay alert
Your choices don’t just impact you, they affect your passengers, your family, and your community.
Learn more and start safe: consider training through Ontario’s Youth ATV Rider Training Program and visit OFATV for safety tips .
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