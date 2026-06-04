ATV Safety Week (June 1-7): Ride Smart. Ride Safe.

Half of ATV riders killed in OPP-investigated incidents were not wearing a helmet, a trend that hasn’t improved in over a decade.

Nearly half of fatalities also involve alcohol or drugs.

These are preventable tragedies. Before you hit the trails:

Wear a helmet, every ride, every time

Never ride impaired

Control your speed and stay alert

Your choices don’t just impact you, they affect your passengers, your family, and your community.

Learn more and start safe: consider training through Ontario’s Youth ATV Rider Training Program and visit OFATV for safety tips .