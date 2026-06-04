Breaking News

ATV Safety Week (June 1-7): Ride Smart. Ride Safe.

Half of ATV riders killed in OPP-investigated incidents were not wearing a helmet, a trend that hasn’t improved in over a decade.

Nearly half of fatalities also involve alcohol or drugs.

These are preventable tragedies. Before you hit the trails:

  • Wear a helmet, every ride, every time
  • Never ride impaired
  • Control your speed and stay alert

Your choices don’t just impact you, they affect your passengers, your family, and your community.

Learn more and start safe: consider training through Ontario’s Youth ATV Rider Training Program and visit OFATV for safety tips .

OPP
Latest posts by OPP (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*