Northeast Forest Fire Region Update

Northeast Region:

Updated: June 4, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. EDT

There was 1 wildland fire confirmed in the Northeast Region today:

Cochrane 6 (COC006) was a 0.3 hectare fire that was located at the confluence of the Low Bush River and the Circle River. This fire is out.

At the time of this update, there are 8 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of those fires, 3 are not under control, 1 is being held, and 4 are under control.

Fire of Note

Timmins 9 (TIM009) has been remapped at 3200 hectares following increased fire behaviour late yesterday. This fire is not under control. 9 Ontario FireRanger crews are currently assigned to this fire. 3 CL-415 waterbombers, supported by a lead bird dog aircraft, conducted a sustained aerial attack on the head of the fire today. This effort was supported by 2 helicopters conducting bucketing operations along the flanks behind the waterbombers to reinforce suppression efforts. Aerial suppression remains ongoing.

Updated restrictions in place in the area of Timmins 9

The Ministry of Natural Resources’ Timmins -Kirkland Lake District has invoked an Implementation Order ( IO ) now in effect for the purposes of public safety and fire suppression, for areas near TIM-009, under the Emergency Area Order ( EAO ) 2026-003 declared on June 2, 2026.

All travel and use of the Gogama Unit Road starting from Highway 144 (UTM 17T 445914E 5284849N) northbound to the Crothers Road intersection ( UTM 17T 434711E 5315737N) as outlined in the attached Implementation Order ( IO ) map within the Emergency Area Order ( EAO ), is prohibited unless authorized by an Exemption Permit issued by the Timmins – Kirkland Lake District Ministry of Natural Resources ( MNR ).

17T 434711E 5315737N) as outlined in the attached Implementation Order ( ) map within the Emergency Area Order ( ), is prohibited unless authorized by an Exemption Permit issued by the Timmins – Kirkland Lake District Ministry of Natural Resources ( ). All travel and use of the Upper Kasasaway Lake access road off Gogama Unit Road ( UTM 17T 434897E 5315321N) as outlined in the attached IO map within the EAO , is prohibited unless authorized by an Exemption Permit issued by the Timmins – Kirkland Lake District MNR .

17T 434897E 5315321N) as outlined in the attached map within the , is prohibited unless authorized by an Exemption Permit issued by the Timmins – Kirkland Lake District . All travel and use of the trail located behind the Old Vagabond restaurant ( UTM 17T 445147E 5283405N) leading to the Gogama Unit Road as outlined in the attached IO map within the EAO , is prohibited unless authorized by an Exemption Permit issued by the Timmins – Kirkland Lake District MNR .

17T 445147E 5283405N) leading to the Gogama Unit Road as outlined in the attached map within the , is prohibited unless authorized by an Exemption Permit issued by the Timmins – Kirkland Lake District . All travel and use of the Kenetogami Lake Road off Highway 144 ( UTM 17T 449943E 5288410N) as outlined in the IO map within the EAO , is prohibited unless authorized by an Exemption Permit issued by the Timmins – Kirkland Lake District MNR .

17T 449943E 5288410N) as outlined in the map within the , is prohibited unless authorized by an Exemption Permit issued by the Timmins – Kirkland Lake District . All travel and use of the Tatachikapika Lake Road off Highway 144 ( UTM 17T 454045E 5308251N) as outlined in the IO map within the EAO , is prohibited unless authorized by an Exemption Permit issued by the Timmins – Kirkland Lake District MNR .

This Order is in effect at 10:01 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on June 4, 2026 until such time as the order is revoked.

For exemption permit information, please call 705-235-1300.

Northwest Region:

Updated: June 4, 2026 at 6:12 p.m. CDT

At the time of this update there are 10 active fires in the Northwest Region. Of those fires, 3 are not under control, 2 fires are being held, 3 fires are under control and 2 fires are being observed.

No new fires were confirmed by the early evening of June 4.

Fire of Note: