Northeast Forest Fire Region Update

Northeast Region:
Updated: June 4, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. EDT
There was 1 wildland fire confirmed in the Northeast Region today:
- Cochrane 6 (COC006) was a 0.3 hectare fire that was located at the confluence of the Low Bush River and the Circle River. This fire is out.
At the time of this update, there are 8 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of those fires, 3 are not under control, 1 is being held, and 4 are under control.
Fire of Note
- Timmins 9 (TIM009) has been remapped at 3200 hectares following increased fire behaviour late yesterday. This fire is not under control. 9 Ontario FireRanger crews are currently assigned to this fire. 3 CL-415 waterbombers, supported by a lead bird dog aircraft, conducted a sustained aerial attack on the head of the fire today. This effort was supported by 2 helicopters conducting bucketing operations along the flanks behind the waterbombers to reinforce suppression efforts. Aerial suppression remains ongoing.
Updated restrictions in place in the area of Timmins 9
The Ministry of Natural Resources’ Timmins -Kirkland Lake District has invoked an Implementation Order (IO) now in effect for the purposes of public safety and fire suppression, for areas near TIM-009, under the Emergency Area Order (EAO) 2026-003 declared on June 2, 2026.
- All travel and use of the Gogama Unit Road starting from Highway 144 (UTM 17T 445914E 5284849N) northbound to the Crothers Road intersection (UTM 17T 434711E 5315737N) as outlined in the attached Implementation Order (IO) map within the Emergency Area Order (EAO), is prohibited unless authorized by an Exemption Permit issued by the Timmins – Kirkland Lake District Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR).
- All travel and use of the Upper Kasasaway Lake access road off Gogama Unit Road (UTM 17T 434897E 5315321N) as outlined in the attached IO map within the EAO, is prohibited unless authorized by an Exemption Permit issued by the Timmins – Kirkland Lake District MNR.
- All travel and use of the trail located behind the Old Vagabond restaurant (UTM 17T 445147E 5283405N) leading to the Gogama Unit Road as outlined in the attached IO map within the EAO, is prohibited unless authorized by an Exemption Permit issued by the Timmins – Kirkland Lake District MNR.
- All travel and use of the Kenetogami Lake Road off Highway 144 (UTM 17T 449943E 5288410N) as outlined in the IO map within the EAO, is prohibited unless authorized by an Exemption Permit issued by the Timmins – Kirkland Lake District MNR.
- All travel and use of the Tatachikapika Lake Road off Highway 144 (UTM 17T 454045E 5308251N) as outlined in the IO map within the EAO, is prohibited unless authorized by an Exemption Permit issued by the Timmins – Kirkland Lake District MNR.
This Order is in effect at 10:01 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on June 4, 2026 until such time as the order is revoked.
For exemption permit information, please call 705-235-1300.
Northwest Region:
Updated: June 4, 2026 at 6:12 p.m. CDT
At the time of this update there are 10 active fires in the Northwest Region. Of those fires, 3 are not under control, 2 fires are being held, 3 fires are under control and 2 fires are being observed.
No new fires were confirmed by the early evening of June 4.
Fire of Note:
- Dryden 13 (DRY013) is located in the southern portion of Wabakimi Provincial Park, approximately 41 kilometres west of Armstrong.
- The fire has been remapped to a larger size estimate of 16,000 hectares.
- Residents in the area may experience smoke drift in their communities.
- 12 FireRanger crews have been assigned to the fire.
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