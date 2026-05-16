SSM OPP – Traffic Stop leads to recovery of stolen side-by-side

Sault Ste. Marie OPP stop suspects pickup truck towing stolen side-by-side linked to Desbarats break and enter.

On Friday, May 8, 2026, at approximately 2:30 a.m., members of the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a break and enter at a pontoon store in Desbarats.

The investigation determined that three individuals used an ATV to load a black 2026 Segway side-by-side onto a U-Haul trailer being towed by a dark-coloured pickup truck. The suspect vehicle was then seen travelling westbound on Highway 17.

At approximately 3:00 a.m., members of the Sault Ste. Marie OPP observed the suspect pickup truck towing a trailer carrying a newer side-by-side and initiated a traffic stop on Trunk Road in the City of Sault Ste. Marie.

Three individuals were arrested at the scene and transported to Sault Ste. Marie for further investigation.

Travis SIMONS, 47 years old, of Nestorville (west of Thessalon) was charged with:

Possession property obtained by crime over $5000

Theft over $5000

Michael HOGAN-DENIS, 32 years old, of Sault Ste Marie, was charged with:

Possession property obtained by crime over $5000

Theft over $5000

Amanda WAMBOLDT, 38 years old, of Sault Ste Marie was charged with:

Possession property obtained by crime over $5000

Theft over $5000

All three accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on July 2, 2026.