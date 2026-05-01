BORCHERS, Yvonne Eva (nee Ketchegesik)

July 17, 1939 – April 30, 2026

With deep sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved mother and grandmother, Yvonne Eva Borchers (nee Ketchegesik) on Thursday, April 30, 2026, at the age of 86 years.

Yvonne was born on July 17, 1939. She was a survivor of the Residential School system, a part of her life that reflected both hardship and remarkable strength.

She grew up knowing that survival could be its own kind of grace. With steady hands and a steady heart, she raised seven children in a country that never quite felt like her own. Through years when the ground beneath her kept giving way, she found her own quiet path. To her family, she was warmth in winters not everyone could understand. And the love she gave so naturally became the ground her children, and their children, stand on today.

From 1966 until 1994, she lived in Germany, where she raised her family and created a home filled with warmth, love and unforgettable traditions.

She was the loving mother of seven children; Robert (Sandra), Johanna (Eberhard), Julianne (Stephane), Ronald and William (Regina) and a proud grandmother of seven grandchildren. Her sons Jimmy, Gerald and William passed before her, as did her beloved grandson, Thomas. She was predeceased by her siblings Sam and Emma.

Our mother loved her children deeply and family always meant everything to her. She was known for her warm heart, her kindness and her willingness to help others whenever she could. Her laughter, her caring nature and even her accent while speaking German will forever remain part of our memories.

Christmas was especially important to her. She made every Christmas unforgettable for her children, creating traditions that many of us later carried into our own families. And to all of us, her potato salad was simply unmatched.

She loved listening to German Schlager music, playing games like Skip-Bo and Yahtzee, and spending time surrounded by her family. Some of our fondest memories are the moments of laughter we shared together around the table.

Being the mother of seven children and later a grandmother of seven grandchildren was not always easy, but she carried it with love, strength and devotion. One of the memories we will treasure most is how comforting and reassuring she could be in difficult moments.

We will miss her warmth, her laughter and the love she gave so freely.

Though our hearts are heavy with grief, we are grateful that we were able to speak with her and say our goodbyes together as a family before she peacefully passed.

“Forever loved. Forever remembered. Until we meet again”.

At this time, cremation will take place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa