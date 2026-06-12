First Annual Drum Beat Gathering Brings Schools Together

On June 9, more than 350 students, staff, Elders, community members, and partners gathered at St. Augustine Catholic School for our first annual Drum Beat Gathering.

Students from St. Augustine Catholic School, Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School, St. Basil Catholic School, and Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School came together to celebrate drumming, song, culture, and shared teachings. The event welcomed representatives from Michipicoten First Nation, Elders, members of the High School Youth Drum Group, and Indigenous Education staff.

The day began with an Elder’s prayer and a performance by the Kebsquaheshing River Singers. Students proudly shared hand drum songs they have been learning throughout the year with Indigenous Transitions Coach Cindy and Knowledge Keeper Christina Bekintis.

The gathering highlighted our commitment to Truth and Reconciliation, Indigenous education, inclusion, and community partnerships. Most importantly, it provided students with a meaningful opportunity to celebrate culture, build connections, and learn together in a good way.