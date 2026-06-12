OPP – PC Bali Procession Escort from Forensic Sciences & Coroner’s Complex

A procession to escort Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Provincial Constable Tarun Bali from the Forensic Sciences and Coroner’s Complex (FSCC) in North York to Thornhill will take place on Friday, June 12, 2026.

On Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at approximately 12:30 p.m., members of the James Bay OPP were attempting to stop a vehicle as part of an ongoing investigation. During the attempted apprehension, an officer was struck by the vehicle. The officer, OPP Provincial Constable Tarun Bali, was seriously injured and was later pronounced deceased. An 18-year-old male from Hearst was charged with first degree murder in relation to this investigation.

The procession transferring Provincial Constable Bali from the FSCC to the funeral home will depart the FSCC in North York at approximately 10:00 a.m. The route will proceed westbound on Highway 401 from Keele Street, continue northbound on Highway 400, then eastbound on Highway 407, exiting at Yonge Street in Thornhill.

For the safety of those involved, the OPP respectfully requests that only OPP‑approved vehicles and members participate in the procession.

Members of the public who wish to pay their respects may consider gathering safely at overpasses and safe vantage points along the procession route to pay their respects from one of the overpasses along the travel route. To help ensure everyone’s safety, anyone planning to attend is asked to avoid obstructing traffic or stopping on the highway.

The procession will be livestreamed on the OPP’s YouTube channel.

Further details relating to funeral arrangements will be released as they become available.

We extend our sincere appreciation to first responders and community members for the compassion and support demonstrated to the OPP during this difficult time. Members of the public who wish to express their condolences in memory of Provincial Constable Bali may do so by visiting opp.ca/news. A book of condolences is also available in the lobby of OPP detachments in Orangeville and Shelburne. Community members are invited to attend during regular business hours.

We extend our sincere condolences to all those affected by this tragic event and recognize its significant impact on loved ones, colleagues and the broader policing community.

Provincial Constable Tarun Bali was assigned to the Dufferin Detachment, with two and a half years of service. At the time of his death, Provincial Constable Bali, who was 29 years of age, was on deployment with the James Bay Detachment.

Provincial Constable Bali was a dedicated and enthusiastic officer, with a strong sense of community. He volunteered supporting Peel Region Victim Services and was part of the Sur-Taal Heritage Organization. He spoke multiple languages including Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu.

Provincial Constable Bali was a valued and integral member of his team and the OPP. He exemplified a strong work ethic and demonstrated tremendous potential. His commitment and contributions will not be forgotten. He will forever be a hero in life.

The OPP grieves alongside Provincial Constable Bali’s family. We will work closely with his loved ones to ensure their wishes are respected and to support them in any way we can.