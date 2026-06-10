Elliot Lake OPP – Person Charged with Automotive Theft, charged with theft next day

A person who was originally arrested, charged and released in Blind River was arrested and charged the next day in Elliot Lake.

On June 7, 2026, a male was displaying unusual behaviour in the East Algoma – Blind River Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) parking lot. While speaking with officers, the person admitted to stealing a pickup truck from a mine site in Copper Cliff within Greater Sudbury. The person was subsequently arrested and charged with theft of motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime over $5000. He was released with an August 13 court date.

On June 8, the East Algoma OPP was called to an Elliot Lake financial institution regarding an irate male who caused property damage prior to departing on foot. While tending to this call, police got another call regarding the same male who had just stolen numerous items from a gas station convenient store and departed on foot. Police located the male a short time later and arrested him again.

Karl BINDER, 35 years old from Markstay-Warren was additionally charged with:

Mischief – destroys or damages property

Theft under $5000 – shoplifting

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on June 9, 2026.