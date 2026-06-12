Chapleau’s ÉSC Trillium to offer Hockey Canada Skills Academy Program

Starting in the 2026-2027 school year, École secondaire catholique Trillium (Chapleau) will proudly offer the Hockey Canada Skills Academy (HCSA) program. This new specialized program, offered for the first time in Chapleau, will give both girls and boys with a passion for hockey the opportunity to develop their skills within the school day.

The HCSA Program will be part of the grade 7 to 12 Physical Education course and delivered by certified and experienced ÉSC Trillium staff. Students enrolled in this new program will be able to refine their on-ice technical skills at the Chapleau Recreation Centre. They will also benefit from specialized training, including off-ice physical conditioning. In 2026-2027, the program will accommodate up to 20 participants with a registration fee of $300 per student. These fees will help cover certain costs, such as arena rental and equipment.

Aiming to enhance students’ educational experience by integrating hockey into the school day, this program will help participants strengthen confidence and self-esteem while offering opportunities for both academic and athletic development. The AHHC program will enable students to build their skills in the classroom and on the ice.

For more information on the program and registration, families are invited to contact École secondaire catholique Trillium at 705-864-1211 or by email: [email protected].

“A large number of students at our school are passionate about hockey. This specialized program will enable them to pursue their passion while achieving success in their studies. Building on our strong tradition of academic and athletic excellence, we are proud to offer new programming that enriches the school experience of our students and families”, explains Marcel Bouchard, principal at École secondaire catholique Trillium.