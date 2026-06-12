Friday Morning News – June 12

Confederation College’s Anwebiiwining has received a 2026 Award of Excellence from the Canadian Society of Landscape Architects (CSLA) in the Small-Scale Public Landscapes category. Located at the Thunder Bay campus, Anwebiiwining is an outdoor gathering and learning space designed to support Indigenous-led, land-based learning while creating opportunities for reflection, teaching, ceremony, and community connection. The project was developed through collaboration between Confederation College, Indigenous leaders and knowledge keepers, Architecture49, and community and industry partners.