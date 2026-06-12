Weather:
- Today – Showers ending this morning then cloudy. Wind southwest 20 km/h. High 15. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening. Low 8.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget the free Pride BBQ today in the MHS parking lot at lunchtime.
-
Confederation College’s Anwebiiwining has received a 2026 Award of Excellence from the Canadian Society of Landscape Architects (CSLA) in the Small-Scale Public Landscapes category. Located at the Thunder Bay campus, Anwebiiwining is an outdoor gathering and learning space designed to support Indigenous-led, land-based learning while creating opportunities for reflection, teaching, ceremony, and community connection. The project was developed through collaboration between Confederation College, Indigenous leaders and knowledge keepers, Architecture49, and community and industry partners.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- East Algoma OPP – Person Suspected in Arsons, Now arrested with Possession of Child Pornography - June 12, 2026
- Friday Morning News – June 12 - June 12, 2026
- Thursday Morning News – June 11 - June 11, 2026