East Algoma OPP – Suspected drugs seized and charges laid after traffic stop

On May 14, 2026, at approximately 5:15 p.m., police stopped a small grey 4-door Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV). Police located and seized approximately 259 grams of suspected cocaine with an approximate street value of $25,900. The driver and passenger were subsequently arrested and charged.

Scott Alex CUTHBERTSON, 55-years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Amber LAFONTAINE-SIGURDSON, 27-years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Both accused persons are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on July 9, 2026.