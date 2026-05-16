Schreiber OPP – ALPR Alert detects Stolen Vehicle

The Schreiber Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one individual following an ALPR (Automated Licence Plate Reader) alert for a stolen vehicle and trailer.

On Thursday, May 14, 2026, shortly before 8:00 p.m., officers on general patrol were alerted by the ALPR to a stolen vehicle travelling westbound along Highway 17 near Terrace Bay. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, pre-emptively deploying a spike belt before the driver fled and abandoned the vehicle a short distance away and took off into a wooded area. With the assistance of the OPP Emergency Response Team and Canine Unit, an officer on general patrol located and arrested the individual on Friday, May 15, 2026, at approximately 4:00 p.m.

As a result, Darbara MANN, 53 years old of Brampton, was charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Flight from peace officer

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 (x2)

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Failure to comply with release order

Failure to comply with undertaking

Disobeying order of court

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear before court at a later date.

ALPR technology has proven to be an effective tool for increasing the efficiency of investigations related to both traffic and criminal offences. ALPR systems detect licence plates linked to occurrences such as wanted or missing persons, stolen vehicles, stolen or unattached plates, suspended or prohibited drivers, vehicles associated with AMBER Alerts, and other serious incidents.