Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – May 15

Northeast Region:

There are no active wildland fires in the Northeast Region.

Northwest Region:

There are currently 17 active wildland fires in the Northwest Region. Of those fires, 2 are under control, 1 is being held, and 14 are not under control. Seven fires were called out today.

There were 20 new wildland fires confirmed in the Northwest Region today.

Fires of note

Fort Frances 4 (FOR004) is located south of Highway 11 near Factor Lake. The 10-hecatre fire is not under control. Aerial and ground suppressions efforts were ongoing throughout the day.

is located south of Highway 11 near Factor Lake. The 10-hecatre fire is not under control. Aerial and ground suppressions efforts were ongoing throughout the day. Fort Frances 5 (FOR005) is located near the southeast side of Little Turtle Lake near Mine Centre. The 20-hectare fire is not under control. Aerial and ground suppression efforts were ongoing throughout the day. The Ontario Provincial Police assisted with an evacuation of the community to facilitate safe aerial suppression operations.

is located near the southeast side of Little Turtle Lake near Mine Centre. The 20-hectare fire is not under control. Aerial and ground suppression efforts were ongoing throughout the day. The Ontario Provincial Police assisted with an evacuation of the community to facilitate safe aerial suppression operations. Fort Frances 6 (FOR006) is located near Highway 615 between Off Lake Road and Highway 71. The 30-hectare fire is not under control.

is located near Highway 615 between Off Lake Road and Highway 71. The 30-hectare fire is not under control. Fort Frances 7 (FOR007) is located in the community of Northwest Bay First Nation. The 20-hectare fire is not under control. Ground suppression efforts are ongoing.

is located in the community of Northwest Bay First Nation. The 20-hectare fire is not under control. Ground suppression efforts are ongoing. Fort Frances 8 (FOR008) is located west of the community in Lac la Croix First Nation, on the west side of Namakan River. The 8.0-hectare fire is not under control and received aerial suppression this evening.

is located west of the community in Lac la Croix First Nation, on the west side of Namakan River. The 8.0-hectare fire is not under control and received aerial suppression this evening. Dryden 11 (DRY011) is located north of Ignace on the east side of Sandbar Lake. The 168-hecatre fire is not under control. Aerial and ground suppression efforts were ongoing throughout the evening. The Ontario Provincial Police assisted with an evacuation of the area and have issued a closure on Highway 599 between Ignace and Silver Dollar.

Additional fires

Kenora 6 (KEN006) was located south of Muriel Lake, near the intersection of Highway 596 and Highway 641. The fire was called out at 1.5 hectares.

was located south of Muriel Lake, near the intersection of Highway 596 and Highway 641. The fire was called out at 1.5 hectares. Kenora 7 (KEN007) is located west of Highway 673, approximately 4.5 kilometres south of Highway 17. The 1.5-hectare fire is not under control.

is located west of Highway 673, approximately 4.5 kilometres south of Highway 17. The 1.5-hectare fire is not under control. Dryden 6 (DRY006) was located approximately 10.5 kilometres southwest of Ignace on the south side of Highway 17. The fire was called out at 0.1 hectares.

was located approximately 10.5 kilometres southwest of Ignace on the south side of Highway 17. The fire was called out at 0.1 hectares. Dryden 7 (DRY007) was located near Polar Star Road in the town of Wabigoon. The fire was called out at 0.1 hectares.

was located near Polar Star Road in the town of Wabigoon. The fire was called out at 0.1 hectares. Dryden 8 (DRY008) was located approximately 1.0 kilometre north of the intersection of Highway 17 and Highway 599. The fire was called out at 0.1 hectares.

was located approximately 1.0 kilometre north of the intersection of Highway 17 and Highway 599. The fire was called out at 0.1 hectares. Dryden 9 (DRY009) was located northwest of Dryden near Bullock Road. The fire was called out at 0.2 hectares

was located northwest of Dryden near Bullock Road. The fire was called out at 0.2 hectares Dryden 10 (DRY010) is located about 4 kilometres northwest of Silver Dollar. The 0.3-hectare fire is under control.

is located about 4 kilometres northwest of Silver Dollar. The 0.3-hectare fire is under control. Thunder Bay 3 (THU003) is located near the intersection of Highway 11 and Highway 17. The 0.3-hectare fire is not under control.

is located near the intersection of Highway 11 and Highway 17. The 0.3-hectare fire is not under control. Thunder Bay 4 (THU004) is located approximately 11.0 kilometres southwest of Upsala on the south side of Highway 17. The 1.0-hectare fire is not under control.

is located approximately 11.0 kilometres southwest of Upsala on the south side of Highway 17. The 1.0-hectare fire is not under control. Thunder Bay 5 (THU005) is located approximately 2.0 kilometres southwest of Armstrong. The 0.2-hectare fire is not under control.

is located approximately 2.0 kilometres southwest of Armstrong. The 0.2-hectare fire is not under control. Thunder Bay 6 (THU006) is located approximately 2.0 kilometres southeast of Wawang Lake, west of Graham Road. The 0.1-hectare fire is not under control.

is located approximately 2.0 kilometres southeast of Wawang Lake, west of Graham Road. The 0.1-hectare fire is not under control. Thunder Bay 7 (THU007) is located approximately 4.0 kilometres west of Kashabowie Lake on the north side of Highway 11. The 0.2-hectare fire is not under control.

is located approximately 4.0 kilometres west of Kashabowie Lake on the north side of Highway 11. The 0.2-hectare fire is not under control. Thunder Bay 8 (THU008) is located on the east side of Cushing Lake. The 0.1-hectare fire is not under control.

is located on the east side of Cushing Lake. The 0.1-hectare fire is not under control. Thunder Bay 9 (THU009) is located southwest of Cushing Lake. The 0.5-hectare fire is not under control.

Highway Closures: