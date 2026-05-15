Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – May 14

There are no active wildland fires in the Northeast Region.

There was 1 new wildland fire in the Northeast Region since the last report on May 7:

Cochrane 1 (COC001) was confirmed this afternoon. It was 0.5 of a hectare and located 0.9 of a kilometre east of Kenogami River, and approximately 20 kilometres southeast of Luhta Lake. The fire is out.

To access the current forest fire danger rating in your area and an accessible version of this map, visit our interactive fire map.

The interactive fire map provides the forest fire danger rating as calculated by over 130 weather stations across Ontario’s Fire Region. This map changes throughout the day to reflect up to date weather information. Blank areas indicate that there is currently no data for that MNR district.

Long Weekend Reminder

With the long weekend approaching we would like to remind the public that spring is the season for grass fires. We urge residents to be cautious with their use of fire in areas with built-up dry grasses, particularly in high winds, as grass fires can move quickly. For tips on safe outdoor burning visit: How to burn grass and woody debris safely | ontario.ca.

Follow Ontario’s outdoor fire rules

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reminds the public that outdoor fire rules are in effect throughout Ontario’s legislated fire season, which runs from April 1 to October 31. To dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage the use of alternatives such as composting or utilizing your local landfill. If you must burn, use caution and follow the rules outlined in Ontario’s Wildland Fire Management regulation.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Always ensure you have adequate tools and water available to contain the fire at the site. Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. Read the full set of outdoor fire rules.

Residents within municipal boundaries must also check with their local fire department for burning restrictions or permitting requirements prior to burning.

Report a wildland fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE (3473). To report a wildland fire located south of the French or Mattawa Rivers, please dial 9-1-1.

For tips on preventing wildland fires and information on the current fire situation, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and X in English and French: @ONforestfires and @ONfeudeforet. For more information about the current wildland fire situation, visit Ontario.ca/FireUpdates.