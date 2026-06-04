East Algoma OPP – Assault Charges Laid after Disturbance

Disturbance at A Blind River apartment building leads to an assault investigation.

On Saturday, May 30, 2026, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a disturbance at an apartment building on Woodward Avenue in the Town of Blind River.

The complainant reported an individual banging on a tenant’s door and attempting to gain entry to the apartment. After the complainant told the person to leave the building, the individual retaliated by punching the complainant in the face before leaving the premises.

On Monday, June 1, 2026 Mandie MATTANI, 46 years old, of Blind River was arrested and charged with:

Assault

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on July 2, 2026.