Mattagami First Nation – State of Emergency and Evacuation Order

Chief and Council of Mattagami First Nation wish to inform community members and the public that, due to the immediate threat posed by nearby wildfires and the potential risk to the health, safety, and well-being of our community, a State of Emergency and Evacuation Order has been declared effective June 2, 2026, at 6:15 p.m.

After careful assessment of current conditions, consultation with emergency management officials, and ongoing monitoring of wildfire activity, leadership has determined that evacuation is necessary to protect community members from the escalating threat. The safety of our people remains our highest priority, and proactive measures are required to reduce the risk to residents.

Chief and Council, together with emergency management personnel, are actively coordinating evacuation efforts and working closely with provincial, federal, and partner agencies and have ensured the safe relocation and support of all community members.

Community members have been advised to prepare for evacuation on June 3rd and to follow instructions provided by emergency response personnel and leadership. Information regarding transportation, accommodations, registration procedures, and designated evacuation locations have been communicated through official Mattagami First Nation channels.

We ask all residents to remain calm, cooperate with emergency personnel, and stay informed through official updates. Community members requiring additional assistance, including Elders, persons with mobility challenges, and families with special needs, are encouraged to contact the emergency response team for information.

Chief and Council recognize the uncertainty and stress that emergency situations can create and are committed to keeping members informed throughout this process. Every decision being made is guided by the responsibility to safeguard our people and ensure their well-being.

We thank community members, emergency responders, neighbouring communities, and partner agencies for their support and cooperation during this challenging time.

Further updates will be provided as information becomes available.

Chief and Council

Mattagami First Nation

www.mattagami.com