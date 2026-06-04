East Algoma OPP – Occupants arrested after traffic stop

On June 3, 2026, at approximately 2:45 a.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested multiple people after a traffic stop on Highway 108.
Police conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle infraction and learned occupants in the small red Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) were on release conditions to not be with each other.
Jeremy BOYER, 30-years-old, of Mississauga First Nation, was charged with:
- Failure to comply with Release Order – other than to attend court
Larissa RICHER, 31-years-old, of Elliot Lake, was charged with:
- Failure to comply with Release Order – other than to attend court
The accused persons are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on June 3, 2026.
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