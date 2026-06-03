Hwy 144 (between Mattagami Lake Road, Mattagami and HWY 661-Gogama Road, Gogama) CLOSED

A forest fire has closed Hwy 144 between Mattagami Lake Road, Mattagami and HWY 661-Gogama Road, Gogama.

The highway was closed at 9:48 p.m.

All lanes are closed.

Timmins 9 (TIM009) has been remapped at 1100 hectares in size after an increase in fire behaviour this afternoon. This fire is not under control. Nine Ontario FireRanger crews are assigned to this wildland fire. Aerial fire suppression was ongoing throughout the afternoon and early evening.

Restrictions in place in the area of Timmins 9

The Ministry of Natural Resources’ Timmins -Kirkland Lake District has invoked an Implementation Order now in effect for the purposes of public safety and fire suppression, for areas near TIM-009, under the Emergency Area Order ( EAO ) 2026-003 declared on June 2, 2026.

All travel and use of the Gogama Unit Road starting from Highway 144 ( UTM 17T 445914 E 5284849 N ) northbound to the Crothers Road intersection (UTM 17T 434711 E 5315737 N ) as outlined in the attached Implementation Order ( IO ) map within the Emergency Area Order ( EAO ), is prohibited unless authorized by an Exemption Permit issued by the Timmins – Kirkland Lake District Ministry of Natural Resources ( MNR ).

All travel and use of the Upper Kasasaway Lake access road off Gogama Unit Road ( UTM 17T 434897 E 5315321 N ) as outlined in the attached IO map within the EAO , is prohibited unless authorized by an Exemption Permit issued by the Timmins – Kirkland Lake District MNR .

17T 434897 5315321 ) as outlined in the attached map within the , is prohibited unless authorized by an Exemption Permit issued by the Timmins – Kirkland Lake District . All travel and use of the trail located behind the Old Vagabond restaurant ( UTM 17T 445147 E 5283405 N ) leading to the Gogama Unit Road as outlined in the attached IO map within the EAO , is prohibited unless authorized by an Exemption Permit issued by the Timmins – Kirkland Lake District MNR .

17T 445147 5283405 ) leading to the Gogama Unit Road as outlined in the attached map within the , is prohibited unless authorized by an Exemption Permit issued by the Timmins – Kirkland Lake District . All travel and use of the Kenetogami Lake Road from Highway 144 ( UTM 17T 449943 E 5288410 N ) north to the Hazen Lake intersection ( UTM 17T 452736 E 5303404 N ) as outlined in the IO map within the EAO , is prohibited unless authorized by an Exemption Permit issued by the Timmins – Kirkland Lake District MNR .

This Order is in effect at 12:01 a.m Eastern Daylight Time on June 3, 2026 until such time as the order is revoked.