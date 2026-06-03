Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – June 2

Northeast Region:

At the time of this update, there are 6 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of those fires, 4 are not under control, 1 is being held, and 1 are under control.

There were three wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region today:

Wawa 3 (WAW003) is 7 hectares in size and is located approximately 1 kilometre east of Upper Loponen Lake and 16 kilometers northwest of Caramat. This fire is not under control.

is 7 hectares in size and is located approximately 1 kilometre east of Upper Loponen Lake and 16 kilometers northwest of Caramat. This fire is not under control. Timmins 10 (TIM010) is 1.5 hectare and located east of Kasasway Lake and approximately 28 kilometers northwest of the community of Gogama. This fire is not under control.

is 1.5 hectare and located east of Kasasway Lake and approximately 28 kilometers northwest of the community of Gogama. This fire is not under control. Cochrane 5 (COC005) is a 40 hectare fire located near the Peawanuck Airport. This fire is not under control.

Fire of Note

Timmins 9 (TIM009) is 464 hectares in size and located approximately 10 kilometres north of Gogama, 8 kilometres west of Highway 144, and 14 kilometres west of Mattagami First Nation. This fire is not under control. Nine Ontario FireRanger crews continue to respond to this wildland fire. Two CL415s waterbomber aircraft and a lead birddog aircraft are continuing to support crews on the ground this afternoon.

Northwest Region:

At the time of this update there are 13 active fires in the Northwest Region. Of these fires, 7 are not under control, 3 fires are being held, 1 fire is under control and 2 fires are being observed. Four fires have been called out over the past 24 hours.

There were 3 new fires confirmed by the early evening of June 2.

Sioux Lookout 2 (SLK002) is located near Weagamow First Nation (North Caribou Lake). The fire is not under control at 0.1 hectares in size.

is located near Weagamow First Nation (North Caribou Lake). The fire is not under control at 0.1 hectares in size. Thunder Bay 22 (THU022 adjacent to Oliver Road, approximately 5.5 kilometres east of Kakabeka Falls. The fire is being held at 0.1 hectares.

adjacent to Oliver Road, approximately 5.5 kilometres east of Kakabeka Falls. The fire is being held at 0.1 hectares. Kenora 14 (KEN014) is located adjacent to Hwy. 17 south of Royal Lake, approximately 8 kilometres east of the Manitoba/Ontario provincial boundary. The fire is not under control at 1.5 hectares in size.

Four additional fires were confirmed during the evening hours of June 1, following the previous update.