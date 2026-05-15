Nipigon OPP – Assistance Requested in locating Suspect who fled from Officers after traffic stop

Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is requesting the assistance of the public in locating a suspect who fled from police after a traffic stop.

Thursday, May 14, 2026, at approximately 7:45pm EST members of the Nipigon OPP were on patrol on Highway 17 in the Township of Terrace Bay when they received a notification for a stolen vehicle from the Automated Licence Plate Reader (ALPR). The officers conducted a traffic stop on the stolen black Ford SUV towing a travel trailer. The driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Nipigon OPP was assisted by the Emergency Response team, K9 unit and drones. Officers continued to search the area but were unable to locate the male.

Through investigation, the male was identified as Darbara Singh MANN, from the Greater Toronto Area, (photo attached) who remains outstanding.

Anyone having contact with this individual or information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact the Nipigon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

The OPP continues to remind the motoring public to avoid picking up hitchhikers on Highways 11/17.