Breaking News

Monday Morning News – May 18

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy. Rain beginning early this morning and ending this afternoon then 40% chance of showers later this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning. High 13.
  • Tonight – Cloudy with 40% chance of showers or drizzle. Fog patches developing after midnight. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 7.

News Tidbits:

  • Sad to hear that Cris Derksen, a cellist and composer, died Saturday (May 16) in a car accident in Northern Alberta.
Brenda Stockton
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