May 19, 2026 at 13:5
This warning ended at 13:27.
May 19, 2026 at 06:03
Impact Level: Moderate
Forecast Confidence: High
Ice build-up due to freezing rain is expected.
What: 2 to 5 mm of ice build-up is possible.
When: This morning into this afternoon.
Additional information: Snow and ice pellets may mix in at times. Travel along Highway 11 and 17 may be impacted.
Roads and walkways will likely become icy and slippery. Icy surfaces could be difficult to detect. Local utility outages are possible.
Be very careful if walking or driving. Be aware of falling ice and branches.
Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or post reports on X using #ONStorm.
In effect for:
- Manitouwadge – Hornepayne
Yellow Warning – Freezing Rain
Impact Level: Moderate
Forecast Confidence: High
Ice build-up due to freezing rain is expected. What: 2 to 5 mm of ice build-up is possible.
When: Early Tuesday morning into Tuesday afternoon. Where: Travel along Highway 11 and 17 will be impacted. Roads and walkways will likely become icy and slippery. Icy surfaces could be difficult to detect. Local utility outages are possible. Be very careful if walking or driving. Be aware of falling ice and branches.
Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or post reports on X using #ONStorm.
- Yellow Warning – Freezing Rain for (Manitouwadge – Hornepayne) ENDED - May 19, 2026
- Severe Thunderstorm Alerts for: Agawa – Lake Superior Park (ENDED) - May 18, 2026
- Significant rainfall expected (Pukaskwa Park – Blind River) - April 28, 2026