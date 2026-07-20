Evacuation Order – Thunder Bay 36, 54 & 56 and Dryden 34 & 35 (7:00 a.m.)

All persons must immediately evacuate the area indicated on the attached map unless authorized by an exemption permit issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources. All persons are prohibited from entering the area indicated on the attached map unless authorized by a exemption permit issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources.

This Order is in effect as of July 20, 2026 at 07:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time until such time as the order is revoked.

For exemption permit information, please call 807-475-1471

To support evacuees, a reception centre is open at Fort William Gardens Arena, located at 901 Miles St E, Thunder Bay.

The centre includes sleeping accommodations, food, water, pet accommodation, hygiene kits, and medical supports