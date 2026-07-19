Eabametoong FN (Fort Hope) Evacuation Updates

Schedule below – please be advised the times may change so please listen to the radio for updates and be prepared.

Sunday, July 19, 12:41 a.m.

The wildfires in the area continue to pose a major risk to community health and safety due to their unpredictability. Please continue praying for Eabametoong First Nation and all other Nations that are impacted due to the wildfires.

Tomorrow will be another busy day for our teams in Eabametoong and our teams in Niagara Falls as a total of roughly 600 members will have been evacuated in this first phase.

The seventh evacuation plane departed Eabametoong at roughly 11:40 p.m. Tomorrow, there will be more planes departing – schedule is below (please be advised the schedule may change so be prepared):

July 15, 6:07 p.m.

Boozhoo Eabametoong First Nation,

The Chief & Council of Eabametoong have officially declared a State of Emergency due to the wildfires and their proximity to the Nation. The BCR below has been shared with Nishnawbe Aski Nation and the Chiefs of Ontario.

This afternoon Leadership, Management, and Staff from various departments met with ISC and other agencies to state that Eabametoong First Nation will begin the first phase of emergency planning, which will include initial evacuations – a list is being made of those most at risk as well as infants, children, and Elders. Planning efforts will continue for extended evacuation phases.

The Ministry of Emergency, Preparedness, and Response (MEPR) has stated that Niagara Falls will be the host city (this may change).

We will be meeting tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. with the MEPR to discuss further. More information and updates to come.

Please continue praying for Eabametoong First Nation and all other First Nations that are being affected by the wildfires.

Miigwetch,