Northeast Forest Fire Update – July 19

Updated: July 19, 2026 at 7:45 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time ( EDT )

3 new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region today.

Sudbury 29 (SUD029) measures 0.1 of a hectare, and is in proximity to the Chelmsford Golf Course. One Ontario FireRanger crew is assisting the Greater Sudbury Fire Department.

measures 0.1 of a hectare, and is in proximity to the Chelmsford Golf Course. One Ontario FireRanger crew is assisting the Greater Sudbury Fire Department. Cochrane 45 (COC45) is being observed approximately 120 kilometres west of the Fort Albany Airport, in the Far North.

is being observed approximately 120 kilometres west of the Fort Albany Airport, in the Far North. Cochrane 46 (COC46) has already been declared out. It measured a total of 0.1 of a hectare and was located on an island of Ritchie Lake, north of Hearst.

There are currently 46 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of these fires: 6 are not under control, 1 is being held, 7 are under control and 32 are being observed.