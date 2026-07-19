Northeast Forest Fire Update – July 19

Jul 19, 2026 at 20:22
Updated: July 19, 2026 at 7:45 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)
3 new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region today.
- Sudbury 29 (SUD029) measures 0.1 of a hectare, and is in proximity to the Chelmsford Golf Course. One Ontario FireRanger crew is assisting the Greater Sudbury Fire Department.
- Cochrane 45 (COC45) is being observed approximately 120 kilometres west of the Fort Albany Airport, in the Far North.
- Cochrane 46 (COC46) has already been declared out. It measured a total of 0.1 of a hectare and was located on an island of Ritchie Lake, north of Hearst.
There are currently 46 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of these fires: 6 are not under control, 1 is being held, 7 are under control and 32 are being observed.
- An update on fire Wawa 17 (WAW017): Four FireRanger crews are making good progress on Wawa 17. This fire is located approximately 15 kilometres northeast of Pic Mobert and east of White Lake. Helipads have been established to facilitate access and crews are continuing to work to establish hoselines. There was some precipitation in the area yesterday, and despite the high winds, there has been no further growth on this fire over the weekend.
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