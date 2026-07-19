PM Carney on the closing of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

July 19, 2026

Ottawa, Ontario

“Today, the FIFA World Cup comes to a close. Canada had the honour of co-hosting this historic tournament alongside Mexico and the United States – marking the first time men’s World Cup matches were played in Canada.

Canadians will be talking about our team’s performance on the pitch for generations. The Men’s National Team’s first-ever win at the World Cup. Our first-ever knockout win and our first match in the Round of 16. The team personified resilience and grit. Jonathan David’s hat trick. Ismaël Koné going down injured, Nathan Saliba coming on, taking a free kick, scoring, and holding up Ismaël’s shirt in celebration. Stephen Eustáquio’s 92nd-minute winner against South Africa. Team Canada united the country – showing extraordinary character and showing the world that Canada belongs on any pitch, against any team.

Hundreds of thousands of fans packed the streets of Vancouver, Toronto, and across the country. Canadians watched the beautiful game at stadiums, fan festivals, hotels, sports bars, and living rooms. The World Cup created tens of thousands of jobs, generated lasting economic benefits, and welcomed the world to Canada.

While today marks the end of the World Cup, it marks the start of a new chapter in Canadian soccer and in Canadian sport. To build on this momentum, our government is making the largest-ever investment in sport – with $1 billion to improve access to sport, to upgrade stadiums, fields, and local parks, and to provide talent with resources to get from playground to podium. We are backing the Canada Soccer National Training Centre to create a permanent national home for soccer so the next Alphonso Davies or Christine Sinclair has the opportunities they need. As fans, we can support our local soccer teams and our national team – not just every four years – but year-in, year-out.

Canada’s soccer journey is just beginning. The best is yet to come.”