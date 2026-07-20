Monday Morning News – July 20th

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 60% chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Local smoke. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 21. Humidex 26. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light after midnight. Low 13.
Wawa is still under a Yellow Air Quality Alert.
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