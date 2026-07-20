Today at LSPP – Monday, July 20th

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: BAT BONANZA – Our bats don’t turn into vampires or suck blood, but

they still rule our night skies. Join Mary and Ari to discover why bats are important to the LSPP

ecosystem and what you can do to help our bat populations nationwide.

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: BUSY BEAVERS – Are you as busy as a beaver? Find out with Tessa and

Colin as you explore some amazing beaver adaptations and discover what a day in their life might

look like!