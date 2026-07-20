NW OPP – Highway 599 Reopens

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continue to assist the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) with evacuation efforts in several northwestern Ontario communities as ongoing wildfires continue to threaten affected areas.

Individuals living in areas under mandatory evacuation orders have been asked to leave their residence immediately and seek safety away from active fires. Other communities are being monitored, and residents are urged to stay informed and be prepared to act quickly should further evacuation orders or advisories be issued. Additional information will be issued as it becomes available.

On Monday, July 20, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. CDT Highway 599 reopened in both directions after being closed for several days between Highway 516 and Mishkeegogamang First Nation due to wildfire activity. If conditions deteriorate, the highway may be closed again with little notice to ensure the safety of the public and emergency responders.

Drivers in the area are advised to exercise caution, as smoky conditions have significantly reduced visibility on local highways. The OPP reminds the public that wildfires are dynamic and unpredictable. Fire behaviour, including the size and direction of a wildfire, can change rapidly due to weather conditions and other factors.

The following highways remain closed with the exception of some local traffic evacuating the area:

Highway 527 at Gull Bay First Nation

The OPP, in collaboration with emergency response partners, will notify the public when conditions allow for the safe return to communities affected by the wildfires. Until such notification is issued, members of the public are asked to avoid evacuated areas to support ongoing emergency operations and protect public safety. Unauthorized entry into evacuated areas may place lives at risk, including those of first responders. Failure to comply with road closure signage may result in charges, including a fine of $110 and three demerit points.

The OPP North West Region Headquarters has deployed Aviation Services, the Emergency Response Team, the Provincial Liaison Team and Operational Support teams to support the MNR and communities affected by the ongoing wildfires. Working closely with community and policing partners, officers are assisting with evacuations, enforcing road closures and helping to ensure public safety in impacted areas.

For their safety and the safety of emergency responders, members of the public and media are strongly urged to:

Stay away from affected areas and refrain from attending wildfire scenes to take photos or videos

Remain calm and follow all evacuation orders and emergency instructions issued by local authorities

Avoid non-essential travel in affected areas

Monitor official sources for the latest information and evacuation updates

Remain away from evacuated areas until authorities have advised it is safe to return

Help keep roadways clear so emergency personnel can carry out their work safely and effectively

If evacuating, bring essential medications, identification, important documents, mobile devices and chargers, and any items required to support the needs of family members and pets

The OPP recognizes the significant impact evacuations and wildfires can have on individuals, families and communities. Our thoughts are with everyone affected during this challenging time, particularly those who have been forced to leave their homes and communities. The OPP remains committed to working alongside emergency management officials, Indigenous communities, municipal partners and the MNR to support evacuation efforts, protect lives and property, and help ensure the safety and well-being of residents and visitors throughout the region.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continue to assist the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) with evacuation efforts in several northwestern Ontario communities as ongoing wildfires continue to threaten affected areas.

Individuals living in areas under mandatory evacuation orders have been asked to leave their residence immediately and seek safety away from active fires. Other communities are being monitored, and residents are urged to stay informed and be prepared to act quickly should further evacuation orders or advisories be issued. Additional information will be issued as it becomes available.

On Monday, July 20, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. CDT Highway 599 reopened in both directions after being closed for several days between Highway 516 and Mishkeegogamang First Nation due to wildfire activity. If conditions deteriorate, the highway may be closed again with little notice to ensure the safety of the public and emergency responders.

Drivers in the area are advised to exercise caution, as smoky conditions have significantly reduced visibility on local highways. The OPP reminds the public that wildfires are dynamic and unpredictable. Fire behaviour, including the size and direction of a wildfire, can change rapidly due to weather conditions and other factors.

The following highways remain closed with the exception of some local traffic evacuating the area:

Highway 527 at Gull Bay First Nation

The OPP, in collaboration with emergency response partners, will notify the public when conditions allow for the safe return to communities affected by the wildfires. Until such notification is issued, members of the public are asked to avoid evacuated areas to support ongoing emergency operations and protect public safety. Unauthorized entry into evacuated areas may place lives at risk, including those of first responders. Failure to comply with road closure signage may result in charges, including a fine of $110 and three demerit points.

The OPP North West Region Headquarters has deployed Aviation Services, the Emergency Response Team, the Provincial Liaison Team and Operational Support teams to support the MNR and communities affected by the ongoing wildfires. Working closely with community and policing partners, officers are assisting with evacuations, enforcing road closures and helping to ensure public safety in impacted areas.

For their safety and the safety of emergency responders, members of the public and media are strongly urged to:

Stay away from affected areas and refrain from attending wildfire scenes to take photos or videos

Remain calm and follow all evacuation orders and emergency instructions issued by local authorities

Avoid non-essential travel in affected areas

Monitor official sources for the latest information and evacuation updates

Remain away from evacuated areas until authorities have advised it is safe to return

Help keep roadways clear so emergency personnel can carry out their work safely and effectively

If evacuating, bring essential medications, identification, important documents, mobile devices and chargers, and any items required to support the needs of family members and pets

The OPP recognizes the significant impact evacuations and wildfires can have on individuals, families and communities. Our thoughts are with everyone affected during this challenging time, particularly those who have been forced to leave their homes and communities. The OPP remains committed to working alongside emergency management officials, Indigenous communities, municipal partners and the MNR to support evacuation efforts, protect lives and property, and help ensure the safety and well-being of residents and visitors throughout the region.

Jul 19, 2026 at 20:04

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continues to assist the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) with evacuation efforts in several northwestern Ontario communities as ongoing wildfires continue to threaten affected areas.

Individuals living in areas under mandatory evacuation orders have been asked to leave their residence immediately and seek safety away from active fires. Other communities are being monitored, and residents are urged to stay informed and be prepared to act quickly should further evacuation orders or advisories be issued. Additional information will be issued as it becomes available.

Media and the public seeking information on the fire suppression and management efforts should visit ontario.ca/page/forest-fires. For information on the coordinated emergency response, contact the affected municipalities.

Health-related questions can be directed to the Northwestern Health Unit for the Kenora District at 1-800-830-5978, or the Thunder Bay District Health Unit at 807-625-5900.

For general information and community resources, call 211.

For up-to-date information on road closures, visit 511on.ca or call the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) at 1-800-268-4686 or 511on.ca.

Please only call 9-1-1 in an emergency. If you do not have access to a mobile network and are in immediate danger, an SOS alert can be sent via satellite on your Smart Phone or Smart Watch.

As a reminder, the following highways are still fully closed in both directions, with the exception of some local traffic evacuating the area:

Highway 599 – between Highway 516 and Mishkeegogamang First Nation

Highway 527 – at Gull Bay First Nation

The OPP is also advising drivers in the area to exercise caution, as smoky conditions have significantly reduced visibility on local highways.

The OPP, in collaboration with emergency response partners, will notify the public when conditions allow for the safe return to communities affected by the wildfires. Until such notification is issued, members of the public are asked to avoid evacuated areas to support ongoing emergency operations and protect public safety.

Unauthorized entry into evacuated areas may place lives at risk, including those of first responders. Failure to comply with road closure signage may result in charges, including a fine of $110 and three demerit points.

The OPP North West Region Headquarters has deployed Aviation Services, the Emergency Response Team, the Provincial Liaison Team and Operational Support teams to support the MNR and communities affected by the ongoing wildfires. Working closely with community and policing partners, officers are assisting with evacuations, enforcing road closures and helping to ensure public safety in impacted areas.

The OPP reminds the public that wildfires are dynamic and unpredictable. Fire behaviour, including the size and direction of a wildfire, can change rapidly due to weather conditions and other factors.

For their safety and the safety of emergency responders, members of the public and media are strongly urged to:

Stay away from affected areas and refrain from attending wildfire scenes to take photos or videos

Remain calm and follow all evacuation orders and emergency instructions issued by local authorities

Avoid non-essential travel in affected areas

Monitor official sources for the latest information and evacuation updates

Remain away from evacuated areas until authorities have advised it is safe to return

Help keep roadways clear so emergency personnel can carry out their work safely and effectively

If evacuating, bring essential medications, identification, important documents, mobile devices and chargers, and any items required to support the needs of family members and pets

The OPP recognizes the significant impact evacuations and wildfires can have on individuals, families and communities. Our thoughts are with everyone affected during this challenging time, particularly those who have been forced to leave their homes and communities. The OPP remains committed to working alongside emergency management officials, Indigenous communities, municipal partners and the MNR to support evacuation efforts, protect lives and property, and help ensure the safety and well-being of residents and visitors throughout the region.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is assisting the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) Fire with evacuation efforts in several northwestern Ontario communities as ongoing wildfires continue to threaten affected areas.

On July 13, 2026, at approximately 4:00 p.m., members of the of the North West Region OPP began assisting the MNR Fire with the response to ongoing wildfires in the areas of Rainy River District, Armstrong, Whitesand First Nation, Collins First Nation, Gull Bay First Nation, Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation and surrounding area, Gakijiwanong Anishinaabe Nation (Lac La Croix First Nation), Pickle Lake, Ignace and Upsala.

The MNRF has implemented mandatory evacuations in Armstrong, Whitesand First Nation, Collins First Nation, Gakijiwanong Anishinaabe Nation (Lac La Croix First Nation) and surrounding area, and Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation and surrounding area. Individuals living in areas under mandatory evacuation orders have been asked to leave their residence immediately and seek safety away from active fires. Other communities are being monitored, and residents are urged to stay informed and be prepared to act quickly should further evacuation orders or advisories be issued. Additional information will be issued as it becomes available.

As a result of the ongoing wildfire situation, the following highways have closures in place:

Highway 11 between Highway 633 and 623

Highway 599 between Highway 516 and Mishkeegogamang First Nation

Highway 527

The OPP North West Region Headquarters has deployed Aviation Services, the Emergency Response Team, the Provincial Liaison Team and Operational Support teams to support the MNRF and communities affected by the ongoing wildfires. Working closely with community and policing partners, officers are assisting with evacuations, enforcing road closures and helping to ensure public safety in impacted areas.

The OPP reminds the public that wildfires are dynamic and unpredictable. Fire behaviour, including the size and direction of a wildfire, can change rapidly due to weather conditions and other factors.

For their safety and the safety of emergency responders, members of the public and media are strongly urged to:

Stay away from affected areas and refrain from attending wildfire scenes to take photos or videos

Remain calm and follow all evacuation orders and emergency instructions issued by local authorities

Avoid non-essential travel in affected areas

Monitor official sources for the latest information and evacuation updates

Remain away from evacuated areas until authorities have advised it is safe to return

Help keep roadways clear so emergency personnel can carry out their work safely and effectively

If evacuating, bring essential medications, identification, important documents, mobile devices and chargers, and any items required to support the needs of family members and pets

The OPP recognizes the significant impact evacuations and wildfires can have on individuals, families and communities. Our thoughts are with everyone affected during this challenging time, particularly those who have been forced to leave their homes and communities. The OPP remains committed to working alongside emergency management officials, Indigenous communities, municipal partners and the MNR Fire to support evacuation efforts, protect lives and property, and help ensure the safety and well-being of residents and visitors throughout the region.

SOURCES OF OFFICIAL INFORMATION

Media and the public seeking information on the fire suppression and management efforts should contact the Ministry of Natural Resources Fire at 1-888-258-8842. For information on the coordinated emergency response, contact the affected municipalities.

Health-related questions can be directed to the Northwestern Health Unit for the Kenora District at 1-800-830-5978, or the Thunder Bay District Health Unit at 807-625-5900.

For up-to-date information on road closures, visit 511on.ca or call the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) at 1-800-268-4686 or 511on.ca. Please only call 9-1-1 in an emergency – do not call 9-1-1 for information regarding road closures.

Police are advising the public to avoid the area of Collins, Ontario, due to wildfire activity affecting rail operations.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has been advised that three trains carrying combustible and flammable materials were stopped and staged between mile markers 20 and 23 of the Allanwater Subdivision, near Collins, Ontario, due to wildfire activity in the area. While there is no immediate threat to public safety, emergency responders and railway officials are working together to assess conditions and support ongoing safety measures.

As a precaution, members of the public are asked to stay away from the affected area and refrain from entering the railway corridor.

Members of the public are reminded to:

Do not travel into or near the affected railway corridor.

Obey all road closures, emergency personnel directions, and posted signage.

Do not attempt to access the area for sightseeing, photography, or recreational purposes.

Stay clear of railway property and emergency response operations.

Monitor official sources for updates on wildfire activity and any changes to public safety advisories.

The OPP continues to work closely with fire officials, emergency management partners, railway representatives, and other responding agencies to ensure public safety.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is assisting the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) Fire with evacuation efforts in several northwestern Ontario communities as ongoing wildfires continue to threaten affected areas.

On July 13, 2026, at approximately 4:00 p.m., members of the of the North West Region OPP began assisting the MNR Fire with the response to ongoing wildfires in the areas of Rainy River District, Armstrong, Whitesand First Nation, Collins First Nation, Gull Bay First Nation, Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation and surrounding area, Gakijiwanong Anishinaabe Nation (Lac La Croix First Nation), Pickle Lake, Ignace and Upsala.

The MNRF has implemented mandatory evacuations in Armstrong, Whitesand First Nation, Collins First Nation, Gakijiwanong Anishinaabe Nation (Lac La Croix First Nation) and surrounding area, and Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation and surrounding area. Individuals living in areas under mandatory evacuation orders have been asked to leave their residence immediately and seek safety away from active fires. Other communities are being monitored, and residents are urged to stay informed and be prepared to act quickly should further evacuation orders or advisories be issued. Additional information will be issued as it becomes available.

As a result of the ongoing wildfire situation, the following highways have closures in place:

Highway 11 between Highway 633 and 623

Highway 599 – southbound closed between Highway 516 and Mishkeegogamang First Nation

Highway 527 – northbound at Gull Bay First Nation

The OPP North West Region Headquarters has deployed Aviation Services, the Emergency Response Team, the Provincial Liaison Team and Operational Support teams to support the MNRF and communities affected by the ongoing wildfires. Working closely with community and policing partners, officers are assisting with evacuations, enforcing road closures and helping to ensure public safety in impacted areas.

The OPP reminds the public that wildfires are dynamic and unpredictable. Fire behaviour, including the size and direction of a wildfire, can change rapidly due to weather conditions and other factors.

For their safety and the safety of emergency responders, members of the public and media are strongly urged to:

Stay away from affected areas and refrain from attending wildfire scenes to take photos or videos

Remain calm and follow all evacuation orders and emergency instructions issued by local authorities

Avoid non-essential travel in affected areas

Monitor official sources for the latest information and evacuation updates

Remain away from evacuated areas until authorities have advised it is safe to return

Help keep roadways clear so emergency personnel can carry out their work safely and effectively

If evacuating, bring essential medications, identification, important documents, mobile devices and chargers, and any items required to support the needs of family members and pets

The OPP recognizes the significant impact evacuations and wildfires can have on individuals, families and communities. Our thoughts are with everyone affected during this challenging time, particularly those who have been forced to leave their homes and communities. The OPP remains committed to working alongside emergency management officials, Indigenous communities, municipal partners and the MNR Fire to support evacuation efforts, protect lives and property, and help ensure the safety and well-being of residents and visitors throughout the region.

SOURCES OF OFFICIAL INFORMATION

Media and the public seeking information on the fire suppression and management efforts should contact the Ministry of Natural Resources Fire at 1-888-258-8842. For information on the coordinated emergency response, contact the affected municipalities.

Health-related questions can be directed to the Northwestern Health Unit for the Kenora District at 1-800-830-5978, or the Thunder Bay District Health Unit at 807-625-5900.

For up-to-date information on road closures, visit 511on.ca or call the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) at 1-800-268-4686 or 511on.ca. Please only call 9-1-1 in an emergency – do not call 9-1-1 for information regarding road closures.