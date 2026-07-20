Northeast Forest Fire Update – July 20

Updated: July 20, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)
No new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region today.
There are currently 43 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of these fires: 5 are not under control, 1 is being held, 5 are under control and 32 are being observed.
- An update on fire Wawa 17 (WAW017): Four FireRanger crews continue to make good progress on Wawa 17. This fire is located approximately 15 kilometres northeast of Pic Mobert and east of White Lake. Helipads have been established to facilitate access and crews are continuing to work to establish hoselines. Intensity class 1 fire behavior which is characterized primarily by smoldering ground fire. The fire received precipitation overnight and more is expected for today and overnight. The fire is not under control at 37.2 hectares.
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