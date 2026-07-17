East Algoma OPP – Wanted Person arrested in Elliot Lake

On July 15, 2026, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a wanted person in Elliot Lake.

At approximately 11:15 p.m. police received a disturbance call on Chalmers Crescent. It was later learned that one of the people involved was wanted from Kirkland Lake for failing to attend court to answer to prior charges.

Alex BLACK, 20-years-old, of Elliot Lake, was charged with – Failure to attend court while on a Release Order.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kirkland Lake at a later time.