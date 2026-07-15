Air Quality Alerts – UPDATED July 15, 8:00

More areas/communities have been added to the air quality alerts.

At 8:00 a.m. the areas outlined with blue have been added under a yellow alert.

Impact Level: Moderate

Forecast Confidence: High

The warning has now been changed to an orange level alert.

Environment Canada issued an update at 7:54 changing the impact level to High from Moderate.

During heavy smoke conditions, everyone’s health is at risk regardless of their age or health status.

Limit time outdoors. Reschedule or cancel outdoor sports, activities and events.

4:45 AM EDT Wednesday 15 July 2026

Impact Level: Moderate

Forecast Confidence: High

Area show in outlined area in photo to right

Smoke from wildfires is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility.

Poor air quality may persist into Thursday for some areas.

As smoke levels increase, health risks increase.

Limit time outdoors.

Consider reducing or rescheduling outdoor sports, activities and events.

You may experience mild and common symptoms such as eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches or a mild cough. More serious but less common symptoms include wheezing, chest pains or severe cough.

If you think you are having a medical emergency, seek immediate medical assistance.

People more likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke, including people aged 65 and older, pregnant people, infants and young children, people with an existing illness or chronic health condition, and people who work outdoors, should reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors and seek medical attention if experiencing symptoms.

When indoors, keep windows and doors closed as much as possible.

When there is an extreme heat event occurring with poor air quality, prioritize keeping cool. Protect your indoor air from wildfire smoke.

Actions can include using the highest quality air filter that your ventilation system can handle and/or a certified portable air cleaner that can filter fine particles.

If you must spend time outdoors, a well-constructed, well-fitting and properly worn respirator type mask (such as a NIOSH-certified N95 or equivalent respirator) can reduce your exposure to the fine particles in the smoke.

Even though exposure may be reduced, there can still be risks to health.

Check in on others who are in your care or live nearby who may be more likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke.

Always follow guidance from local authorities. Learn more at canada.ca/wildfire-smoke.

For further information visit the website airqualityontario.com or contact the Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks at 416-314-6666.

Visit airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.