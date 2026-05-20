Happenings at Wawa First United – May 20th

John prays that his disciples “all may be One”

We are eavesdroppers on the passage from John, listening in on Jesus as he prays for his disciples. It’s easy to take this as a model of prayer life. We pray for others. We do the sharing of concerns and God is the receiver. Then, perhaps, if God deems our prayers worthy, they will be answered. But what if we turn around? What if the Spirit is praying not for us but through us ? How might that understanding reshape our thoughts about what constitutes prayer and how God’s prayers are answered in our lives? How might we respond? Think of how often you pray in a day? We don’t think when we say “God help me” Whatever can I do? Where am I going now? Why do my friends treat me like this? We are actually asking for God’s help. We are not on our knees, but in a situation in which we need help. Also have you ever thought that when you say God damn, you are actually asking God to damn something, someone? If you read in the Bible the occasions in which God punishes or causes some catastrophe; how awful they are. Why would you wish that on anyone? We need to be careful of our wishes and prayers. We need to have more of God Bless, Thank you God, thank you Creator, may the Creator walk with you. This might be one way to bring more peace and love into our world that is suffering and in chaos.

Creation Connection:

Just as God reconciles us to Godself through the Christ, so too does God reconcile us to ourselves and to creation, that we may be one within ourselves and with creation, united in body, mind, and spirit.

(used with permission the Gathering L/E 2026.)

May 24 – Pentecost Sunday

Acts 2:1-21 The Holy Spirit comes in the wind and flame

Psalm 104 part 2 – God’s spirit brings life and renewal

John 20:19-23 Jesus appears behind locked doors

Reader: Lorna

The service will be lead by St. John’s United in Marathon.

Announcements:

We invite all those on a journey of faith to join us on Sunday Morning at 11 am.

The prayer shawl group will meet on Sat. May 30 at 2 pm -3:30 pm, in the family room at the church. All knitters and crocheters are most welcome. If you need help or materials they are available.

The Church board will meet on Sunday May 30.

Of interest. The contractors are in this week to remove the flooring from the basement hall, the next step will be replacing the floor. We will not have this done in time to have a thrift shop before September, We ask you to not drop anything off at the church as we do not have storage space.

May 20 – World Bee Day

May21 – International Tea Day

May 23 – World Turtle Day

June – National Indigenous History Month

June – Launch of Pride Season