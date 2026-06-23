Happenings at Wawa First United – June 24th

This past Sunday was our last service in the church until September 13th. We suggest that members go to the other churches in Wawa for their Summer worship.

After the service on Sunday we shared a song from the internet called “AOD Dollar Buck”

Here are the words for that song.

In Wawa, the United Church was bursting at the seams,

And plans to build a bigger on we thought a thing of dreams,

But Reverend Meacham was a man who would not be deterred

He even looked until he found a spot that he preferred.

Two lots, the best that could be had, and we were sure in luck,

For AOD agreed to sell them to us for a buck.

A group was formed to start the work, made up of volunteers,

With building plans conceived and drawn by mining engineers

To hire a builder was beyond what we could ever pay,

So, we just did the job ourselves and got it done that way,

The people who turned out to help brought with them skills required

To pour the church foundation and construct what was desired;

Good folks arrived from every church to help in the event.

We even had a Catholic priest who wheeled the mixed cement,

Fundraising was a challenge but church people took the lead,

And somehow got donations with enough to meet the need,

The job, once started, finished without problems or delay,

And Fanny Woods kept track of all the bills we had to pay,

The church now proudly stands for all, a symbol you might say

Of how hard work and faith can always seek and find a way.

So, dreams once thought impossible can grow and folks can see

The way that First United Church became reality,

Yes, the church now proudly stands for all, a symbol you might say

Of how hard work and faith can always seek and find a way.

So, dreams once thought impossible can grow and folks can see,

The way that First United Church became reality.

Suno https://suno.com/s/XSXgi3RCVMg961Bc

Announcements:

The Interdenominational Church service at the Hospital will be June 28th at 10:30 am. Come, join us and the long term patients, bring a folding chair and your singing voice.

The prayer shawl group will meet Sat. June 27th at 2 pm in the Family Room at the church.

Please hold your donations until further notice, The floor in the basement in not finished and we do not have space to store anything more. We hope that everything will be ready in the fall for a Thrift shop. A notice will be given when you can drop of donations.

The Hospital Garden party will be June 24th at 1:30 pm

St Monica’s will be having a Garage Sale on July 1st

Calvary Pentecostal will be having a Vacation Bible School in August

A joint service will be held at Lions Beach by Calvary Pentecostal and Wawa Baptist in August

Have a safe and happy summer. See you at Church September 13th.