Happenings at Wawa First United – June 10

Matthew 9:9-13,18-26 Call to Matthew, girl restored to life; woman healed.

At a leader’s home, a noisy crowd and flute players are leading a funeral dirge. Without saying they’re singing the wrong song, Jesus tells them to move along so he can be with the girl who only “sleeps”. They laugh, but he enters, takes her hand, and she rises from her deathly sleep. A song of healing and joy replaces the dirge.

How often do we sing old hymns that don’t align with our commitment to a wider vision of God’s realm and the inclusion of all humanity? Old hymns comfort, but do we sing without embracing the full expanse of God’s love? There’s beauty in discovering new songs. We must embrace the breadth of humanity, expecting that God will reveal more beauty in discovering new songs. Just as we can’t limit music to one style, we must embrace the breadth of humanity, expecting that God will reveal more beauty in each one. Labelling certain music and people as bad, misses God’s welcoming song.

Labelling someone a sinner is pejorative. It separates “us” from those pushed to society’s margins and creates a superiority complex. Instead of labelling, Jesus calls, invited, and welcomes. Despite society’s segregation of tax collectors, Jesus named Matthew a disciple. On this occasion, Matthew hosted Jesus and more “sinners” at dinner.

We must be careful not to “clean up” sinners and tax collectors to make them acceptable to prejudiced sensibilities. Jesus welcomed them for who they were, humans created in God’s image. If God welcomes so-called sinners and their song, we must do the same. And in doing so, we discover that we sinner also have a welcome.

Creation Connection:

In a time of ecological crisis, we return to scripture not only for comfort, but for clarity and challenge. The scripture readings invite us to engage with Creation not as a finished product, but as a living, unfolding reality – one that God continues to shape through human courage, divine love, and Creation’s healing power.

June 14 – Third Sunday after Pentecost

Scriptures:

Genesis 18:1-15; (21:1-7) Son promised to Abraham and Sarah

Psalm 116

Romans 5:1-8 Justified by faith

Matthew 9:35v=10:8 (9-23) Jesus and the disciples preach and heal.

The service this Sunday, June 14th will be with St. Paul’s United in Marathon via internet.

Announcements:

We welcome all those who are on a journey of faith to join us, as we explore our faith each Sunday. Service is at 11 a.m.

First United will not be having services during July and August. We encourage people to attend the other faith communities in Wawa.

The Prayer Shawl group will meet on Saturday, June 13th at 2 – 3:30 p.m. in the Family Room. Materials and help can be provided.

Interdenominational song group will meet at the United Church at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17th, Anyone who likes to sing is welcome to join in. Will be singing a variety of songs.

At present the Thrift Shop room in not ready for use. Please do not leave donations. We will put out a notice when we have room to begin preparing for a fall Shop.

June 18 – International Day for Countering Hate Speech

June 19 – Juneteenth

June 20 – World Refugee Day (UNHCR)

June 21- National Indigenous Peoples Day