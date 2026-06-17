Happenings at Wawa First United – June 17

Matthew 9:35-10:8 (9-23)

Jesus and the disciples preach and heal.

The pericope from Matthew serves both as a reminder and a summons for preachers and laity alike that, just as the early disciples were given authority to expel unclean spirits and heal sickness and diseases, we as Christians have the same authority.

Even if we can’t cure sickness and disease or exorcize demons, we are still able to diagnose the situations in which humanity suffers and proclaim life and compassion to challenge the tyrants who seek insular communities of sameness.

Remember that when Jesus noticed the crowds, he had compassion for them because they were harassed and helpless. Who among us and within our community and global village is experiencing harassment and may feel helpless? Just as our ministry and mission have a global context, the reading from Matthew calls us to proclaim the healing realm of heaven in the very communities in which we live.

While the writer of Matthew focuses Jesus’ words on a particular community, we should be careful not to preach an insular message, but rather to proclaim a gospel that brings hope and heals the enmity and prejudice that is simmering in our communities.

Creation Connection:

Beneath a tree, the story of Abraham, Sarah and the three travellers unfolds. The tree offers shade and a welcoming space for hospitality. Similarly, just as this space fosters the nurturing of relationships, humanity bears the responsibility for protecting and nurturing natural environments for future generations.

(used with permission from the Gathering Pentecost 1, 2026)

Sunday, June 21 Fourth after Pentecost

Scriptures:

Genesis 21:8-21 Hagar and Ishmael sent away

Psalm 86 Turn your ear to me, O God

Romans 6: 1b-11 Dead to sin; alive in Christians

Matthew 10:24-39 Discipleship: Lose your life to find it.

This Sunday Service will be with St. John’s United in Marathon via Internet. It will be the last Sunday we have a service in First United until September.

Announcements:

First United welcomes all visitors and those on a faith journey to join us at 11 am as we continue on our faith journey.

There will be no services at First United until September 13th. We encourage you to attend service at the other Churches in our community.

The Prayer Shawl group will meet on Saturday, June 27th at 2 pm inf the Family Room at the church, Materials can be supplied if you need them,

Note: the community song group will meet this evening Wed, June 17th at 7 pm in the sanctuary. If you like to sing join us, and have a little fun trying out new songs.

June 18 – International Day for Countering Hate Speech

June 18 – Juneteenth

June 20 – World Refugee Day (UNHCR)

June 21 – National Indigenous Peoples Day

June 21 – Summer Solstice ( 4:24 am. EDT)

June 27 – Canadian Multiculturalism Day.

June 30 – International Asteroid Day