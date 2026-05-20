Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – May 19

Northeast Region:

There are no active wildland fires in the Northeast Region.

Northwest Region:

Updated: May 19, 2026 at 6:42 p.m. Central Daylight Time ( CDT )

No new fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region by the early evening of May 19.

At the time of this update there are 4 active fires in the Northwest Region – 1 fire is being held and 3 fires are under control.

To access the current forest fire danger rating in your area visit our interactive fire map.

Restrictions revoked – Dryden, Fort Frances, Atikokan District

The Ministry of Natural Resources is advising that the Implementation Orders in place for wildland fires Fort Frances 4 and Fort Frances 5 have been revoked, effective May 19 , 2026 at 6:00 p.m. CDT.

All travel and the use of roads and lakes in the areas previously identified are available and residents may return to their properties. Wildland fire suppression activities are ongoing on Fort Frances 4 and Fort Frances 5, but public safety relating to these fires is no longer a concern.

Fires of note

Fort Frances 4

Fort Frances 4 is located south of Highway 11 near Factor Lake.

is located south of Highway 11 near Factor Lake. The fire is under control at 10.0 hectares.

FireRanger crews continue to make progress with suppression efforts.

Fort Frances 5

Fort Frances 5 is located near the southeast side of Little Turtle Lake near Mine Centre.

is located near the southeast side of Little Turtle Lake near Mine Centre. The fire is now under control at 14.9 hectares.

FireRanger crews continue to make progress with suppression efforts.

Dryden 11