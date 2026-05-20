Manitoulin Treaty & Knowledge Gathering to Welcome Home Sacred Treaty Items

Manitoulin Treaty & Knowledge Gathering, May 19–21, 2026, a three-day event focused on treaty relationships, cultural revitalization, and the return of sacred historical items to our traditional territories. First Nation leaders, Knowledge Keepers, Elders, and representatives from across the Robinson Huron Treaty territory will gather in Manitowaning for the, May 19–21, 2026, a three-day event focused on treaty relationships, cultural revitalization, and the return of sacred historical items to our traditional territories.

A central part of the gathering will be the ceremonial “bringing home” of a historic wampum belt and a pipe which will take place on Thursday May 21.

Through an agreement with the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM), the wampum belt will return to Manitoulin Island under a long-term loan and transfer-of-care arrangement. The return marks a significant moment for Anishinaabe communities and treaty descendants, as the sacred items will once again be cared for within their traditional territory.

“The return of these sacred items is not simply about bringing historical objects home, it is about restoring spirit, memory, and connection to our people. The wampum belt and pipe carry the voices and intentions of our ancestors and welcoming them back allows future generations to learn from them,” said Alan Corbiere, associate professor in the Department of History at York University and Canada Research Chair in Indigenous History of North America. “This gathering is an opportunity for our communities to come together in ceremony, reflection, and renewal of our treaty relationships.”

A welcoming ceremony and feast will take place to honour the return of the wampum belt. In addition to the wampum belt, a second ceremonial pipe resembling the original 1836 treaty pipe will also be gifted during the gathering. The treaty pipe was discovered at an auction in Ohio, where it was successfully secured by Ogimaa Duke Peltier to help ensure its return to Anishinaabe territory and care.

Invitations have been extended to all 21 Robinson Huron Chiefs to participate in the ceremonies and discussions surrounding treaty history, cultural continuity, and shared stewardship responsibilities.

The Ojibwe Cultural Foundation (OCF) will provide care for the items while they remain on Manitoulin Island and will work to ensure community members have opportunities to learn from and engage with them. Wampum experts and Knowledge Keepers will also be invited to examine the belt and help uncover and document its origins and historical significance.

Established as an annual gathering to strengthen relationships among Robinson Huron Treaty communities, the Manitoulin Treaty & Knowledge Gathering brings together Elders, Knowledge Keepers, leadership, and youth each year to share teachings, preserve Anishinaabe history, and deepen understanding of treaty responsibilities for future generations.

“This gathering represents an important step in honouring our shared responsibility to protect and preserve Anishinaabe history and treaty knowledge. Through collaboration with communities, Elders, Knowledge Keepers, and partners such as the Royal Ontario Museum, we are helping ensure these sacred items are cared for with the respect they deserve while creating opportunities for education, dialogue, and cultural revitalization for generations to come,” said Earl Commanda, Executive Director of the Robinson Huron Waawiindaamaagewin.

Additional event details, ceremony information, and public participation opportunities will be posted on social media.