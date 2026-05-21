East Algoma OPP – Arrest Made after Suspect entered home and assaulted resident

Shirtless individual arrested after attempting to enter homes and assaulting youth.
On Saturday, May 16, 2026, at approximately 8:20 a.m., members of the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to multiple complaints of a shirtless individual attempting to enter homes on Village Road East in the community of Serpent River First Nation.
At approximately 8:30 a.m., the suspect entered a residence in the 160 block of Village Road and assaulted a 16-year-old by punching them in the face. The suspect then entered a washroom, where the youth’s father was able to contain the individual until police arrived.
Police arrived a short time later and arrested the individual. While in custody, the accused uttered threats toward officers and spat at police.
The 16-year-old sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital in Elliot Lake by Algoma Paramedic Services.
Zachary PELLETIER, 30 years old, of Serpent River First Nation was charged with:
- Assault
- Assault peace officer (two counts)
- Unlawfully in dwelling house
- Utter threats-cause death or bodily harm
- Breach of Recognizance
The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on May 17, 2026, and was remanded into custody.