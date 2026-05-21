East Algoma OPP – Arrest Made after Suspect entered home and assaulted resident

Shirtless individual arrested after attempting to enter homes and assaulting youth.

On Saturday, May 16, 2026, at approximately 8:20 a.m., members of the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to multiple complaints of a shirtless individual attempting to enter homes on Village Road East in the community of Serpent River First Nation.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., the suspect entered a residence in the 160 block of Village Road and assaulted a 16-year-old by punching them in the face. The suspect then entered a washroom, where the youth’s father was able to contain the individual until police arrived.

Police arrived a short time later and arrested the individual. While in custody, the accused uttered threats toward officers and spat at police.

The 16-year-old sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital in Elliot Lake by Algoma Paramedic Services.

Zachary PELLETIER, 30 years old, of Serpent River First Nation was charged with:

Assault

Assault peace officer (two counts)

Unlawfully in dwelling house

Utter threats-cause death or bodily harm

Breach of Recognizance

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on May 17, 2026, and was remanded into custody.