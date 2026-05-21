Nipigon OPP – Driver arrested, Suspected Drugs Seized

An investigation by members of the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), with assistance from the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), has resulted in charges being laid against one person.

On May 18, 2026, at approximately 8:48 p.m., members of the Nipigon OPP conducted a traffic stop within the Town of Nipigon. As a result of the investigation, an individual was placed under arrest. Investigation led to the seizure of suspected controlled substances, including cocaine and crack cocaine, as well as items consistent with drug trafficking.

As a result of the investigation, Deanna FOWLER, 32 years of age, of Lake Helen First Nation, has been charged under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and the Highway Traffic Act with the following offences:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance – cocaine

Driving while under suspension

Operate a motor vehicle while permit is suspended

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon on July 14, 2026.

If you have any information about the trafficking of illicit drugs, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).