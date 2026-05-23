Saturday Morning News – May 23rd

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy near noon with a few showers. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 19. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 8.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t Forget! Laurentian University, McEwen School of Architecture in partnership with the Wawa Public Library will be in Wawa on Saturday, May 23rd from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. If anyone you know is interested in architecture, they will want to check this out! This is a free event.
- SSM’s PUC has selected S.&T. Electrical Contractors Limited to build the dual‑circuit 230 kV transmission line and transmission station that will support Algoma Steel’s Electric Arc Furnace operations. This major infrastructure project will also strengthen system reliability, support future growth and development, and enhance long‑term energy security for the region.
- Today, OLG, an Official Toronto World Cup 2026 Host City Supporter, with the help of 250 players will attempt to set a new Guinness World Record® title for the Largest Game of Human Foosball in Toronto.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
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