PILON, Lucille Margaret (nee Kendall)

Passed away peacefully at the Bignucolo Residence on Sunday, May 17, 2026 at the age of 86 years.

Beloved wife of Gerard “Tonto” Pilon. Loving mother of Mark (Nadine) and Dan (Heather). Cherished and proud grandmother of Emily, Brittanney (Jordan), Logan (Clarissa) and Lacey. Daughter of the late Marguerite and Harry Kendall. Dear sister of the late Jerome and the late Paul Kendall. Daughter-in-law of the late Berthe and Dorima Pilon. Dear sister-in-law of Marguerite Hachey and predeceased by Roger, Lucien, Claude, Elie Pilon, Simone Murphy and Aline Ribout. Lucille will be remembered lovingly by her nieces and nephews. Special thank you to Veronica, Bonnie, and Bernice for their friendship and visits. Lucille will be especially missed for her generosity and storytelling.

Friends may visit at Sacred Heart Church on Tuesday, May 26, 2026 from 10:00 a.m. until time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Ben Nshikita officiating. Interment at the Chapleau Municipal Cemetery.

Memorial donations made to the Chapleau Health Center Foundation-Long Term Care would be greatly appreciated by the family.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and all of the staff at the Bignucolo Residence for the care and support that was given to Lucille during her stay.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.