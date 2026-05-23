Register now for the 9 & Dine 4th Annual LDHCF charity golf tournament

June 20 is the date for the 4th Annual LDHCF charity golf tournament. After our weather adventure last year, we are looking forward to a lovely, sunny day! (Please)

Registration opened on Friday, May 22nd.. Don’t be disappointed – only room for 72 golfers (18 teams) Deadline is Wednesday, June 18.

Come out and have a great day golfing – sip some bevies, enjoy a tasty snack, try chipping into the pan, get treated to a delicious dinner at the clubhouse catered by Judy Page and distribution of prizes. You will also have 2 chances for a hole in one with cash prizes of $25,000 and $10,000! What could be better – having a fun day while supporting your local hospital and only $85 per person.

Monies raised will be used to purchase 2 ventilators for the LDHC to keep our hospital steady and ready.

Visit our FaceBook page to register online. Call the Foundation office at 705-856-2335, ext. 3147 if you need help or more information.

Generous hearts – the key to a healthy future