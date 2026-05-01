Continuing The Momentum with A New State-Of-The-Art Blood Bank Refrigerator

Last month, the Lady Dunn Health Centre (LDHC) Foundation shared the imminent need to replace essential hospital equipment as part of its ongoing commitment to keeping care close to home. As highlighted in our previous article, “Keeping Our Hospital Steady and Ready,” priority upgrades included ventilators for the Emergency Department and critical refrigeration systems for the Laboratory.

Today, we are proud to share how that momentum continues—thanks to the generosity of a very special member of our community.

During Medical Laboratory Week, the LDHC Foundation received a meaningful donation from Holly Kettles, a long-time Medical Laboratory Technologist and current Board Treasurer of the Foundation. Holly’s contribution supported the purchase of a new blood bank refrigerator—an essential piece of equipment that ensures life-saving blood products are safely stored and readily available when needed.

Holly dedicated 36 years of her career to the Laboratory at Lady Dunn Health Centre, making a lasting impact on patient care in the community. Since her retirement, she has continued to support the hospital through her involvement with the Foundation, demonstrating an ongoing commitment to strengthening local healthcare.

Reflecting on her donation, Holly shared: “The Laboratory at Lady Dunn Health Centre was the home of my career as a Medical Laboratory Technologist for 36 years… ‘The Lab’ has always held a special place in my heart.”

She also spoke to the importance of the blood bank in both her professional and personal life, noting that “over the span of my career, I have seen the impact of this vital piece of equipment on individuals and families in our community,” including her own family.

We extend our sincere thanks to Holly for her generosity, her years of service, and her continued dedication to the Lady Dunn Health Centre and its Foundation.