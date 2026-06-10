Between the Covers – June 10

On Wednesday evening, the Wawa Public Library welcomed the 1st Wawa Scouts Cub group as they prepared to head to Cuboree in Temiskaming this weekend, where they’ll join other Cubs for a fairytale-themed camp.

What better place to get ready than the library’s Makerspace, using the T-Shirt Press? The Scouts brought their own supplies and created these amazing T-shirts, which they designed themselves.

We hope you have a wonderful trip, make lots of new friends, and have loads of fun.

New Books on the 7- Day Shelf this week are “Blood Bound” by Ellis Hunter, “A Deadly Episode” by Anthony Horowitz and “Hope Rises” by David Baldacci!

En Français, nous avons “La fille au jumpsuit” par Marie-Renée Lavoie.

Staff Pick of the Week is “Shields of Sparrows” by Devney Perry with a Goodreads rating of 4.38.

Shield of Sparrows is a slow-burn, high-stakes romantasy perfect for fans of Sarah J. Maas and Rebecca Yarros—where enemies become lovers, monsters stalk a cursed realm, and a forgotten princess finds the strength to tear off her crown and become the warrior she was never meant to be.

The gods sent monsters to the five kingdoms to remind mortals they must kneel.

I’ve spent my life kneeling—to their will and to my father’s. As a princess, my only duty is to wear the crown and obey the king.

I was never meant to rule. Never meant to fight. And I was never supposed to be the daughter who sealed an ancient treaty with her own blood.

But that changed the fateful day I stepped into my father’s throne room. The day a legendary monster hunter sailed to our shores. The day a prince ruined my life.

Now I’m crossing treacherous lands beside a warrior who despises me as much as I despise him—bound to a future I didn’t choose and a husband I barely know.

Everyone wants me to be something I’m not—a queen, a spy, a sacrifice.

But what if I refused the role chosen for me? What if I made my own rules? What if there’s power in being underestimated?

And what if—for the first time—I reached for it?

After School Clubs – Join Jesse for our Afterschool program Tuesday –Friday from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Children aged 5 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Parents of returning participants, please update your children’s registration. New participants are asked to fill in a registration form. For the month of June:

Tuesday is Story & Craft Club,

Wednesday is STEAM Club, Thursday is Clay Club and

Friday is Game/Chess Club

We look forward to more fun programming. For more information call the library.

Finger Weaving with Carolle – Our last Finger Weaving with Carolle will be on Wednesday, June the 10th. Watch for the return of Finger Weaving in the fall. Thank you Carolle for your time and knowledge given to library programming. You are so talented and you are so valued among the library staff and patrons. Wishing you a wonderful summer, Carolle.

Dungeons & Dragons – Or similar paper and pen tabletop games. Join Eric Tuesdays from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Tot Time – Join Suzie for Tot Time every Wednesday morning beginning at 10 a.m. Literacy begins at an early age, and our goal is to introduce children to the library setting as soon as possible. The program encourages social skills, literacy, dexterity and fun! We will be pausing Tot Time at the end of June and resume in September! Preschoolers are welcome to join our Summer Programming so be sure to check it out!

Saturday Mahjong with Dave – The next dates for Saturday Mahjong with Dave are June 13 and 27th at 11 a.m.

Grandpa Storytime – We welcome everyone for Grandpa Story Time on Tuesday, June 16th at 3:30 p.m. Stories will be read by our very special guest Grandpa Leo. There will be an amazing craft for the kids, as well as one draw for the children in attendance for a chance to win a sweet Father’s Day Gift for dad or that person who is very special.

Join us for our next Pokemon Club – On Saturday, June 20th at 11:00 a.m.

meet other Pokemon Trainers, share tips, battle gyms, battle others and trade pokemon cards. Young and old, everyone is welcome. We are looking for more Pokemon Trainers and Traders. Hope to see you there. My trainer name is sunsweet9195. Join me.

Join us for June’s PRIDE Music Night! Everyone is welcome for an evening of music and laughter with our friends Dawn, Alex and Cynthia (Luc) on June 18th at 6 p.m. It’s going to be a fun night, and we hope you can join us as we celebrate PRIDE month!

Senior’s Corner – Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are currently knitting for the Wawa Goose Seniors Centre. We will be knitting slippers for members to wear in the new location!

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information, please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext. 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

The library has a puzzle mat! If you are interested in popping in and working on a puzzle, we can set you up! Puzzles are also available for all patrons to check out!

If you are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for a social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.