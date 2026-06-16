Between the Covers- June 16th

New Books this week are “26 Beauties” by James Patterson, “The Calamity Club” by Kathryn Stockett and “True Crime” by Patricia Cornwell. En Français, nous avons “Tout va bien” par Jonathan Le Prof. Come in and check it out!

The staff pick of the week is “The Searcher” by Tana French, with a 3.80 Goodreads rating:

Retired detective Cal Hooper moves to a remote village in rural Ireland. His plans are to fix up the dilapidated cottage he’s bought, to walk the mountains, to put his old police instincts to bed forever.

Then a local boy appeals to him for help. His brother is missing, and no one in the village, least of all the police, seems to care. And once again, Cal feels that restless itch.

Something is wrong in this community, and he must find out what, even if it brings trouble to his door.

New Movies on the shelf this week are “Marty Supreme” starring Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow, “The Housemaid” starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried and “Fallout-Season One” starring Ella Purnell and Aaron Moten.

Registration for TD’s Summer Reading Club Online programming is open! Sign up and set up an account for your child and see what this program has to offer. The Wawa Public Library’s Summer Programs will begin on July 2nd, 2026! Wawa Public Library’s Summer Reading BINGO challenge has begun. Stop by the library and pick up a BINGO card and pamphlet of events or download from the website!

Upcoming Events:

Grandpa Story Time – Tuesday June 16th at 3:30 p.m. Stories will be read by a special guest and there will be an amazing craft for the kids as well as one draw for the children in attendance for a chance to win a sweet Father’s Day Gift for dad or that person who is very special. We hope you can join us!

– Tuesday June 16th at 3:30 p.m. Stories will be read by a special guest and there will be an amazing craft for the kids as well as one draw for the children in attendance for a chance to win a sweet Father’s Day Gift for dad or that person who is very special. We hope you can join us! PRIDE Music Night with Dawn Charbonneau, Alex Charbonneau and Cynthia (Luc) Berthiaume – We are so excited for June Music Night as we celebrate PRIDE month with some wonderful friends, amazing individuals who really know how to sing and perform. And best of all… they are homegrown. Come on and check it out and show your PRIDE! This event is free and everyone is welcome. Save the date, Thursday, June 18th, 2026.

– We are so excited for June Music Night as we celebrate PRIDE month with some wonderful friends, amazing individuals who really know how to sing and perform. And best of all… they are homegrown. Come on and check it out and show your PRIDE! This event is free and everyone is welcome. Save the date, Thursday, June 18th, 2026. Drag Story Time 2026! Join us on Saturday, June 27 for our Annual Drag Story Time! This is a family friendly event, and we are so excited to have King Luke back with Queen Violet! Following the stories, there will be a fun craft for everyone to participate in! Show your PRIDE and join us for Drag Story Time! Everyone is welcome!

Join us on Saturday, June 27 for our Annual Drag Story Time! This is a family friendly event, and we are so excited to have King Luke back with Queen Violet! Following the stories, there will be a fun craft for everyone to participate in! Show your PRIDE and join us for Drag Story Time! Everyone is welcome! Story Walk in the Park – We are inviting families, daycares and everyone interested to join us on June 29th (rain date June 30th) between 9 and 11 a.m.

Afterschool Clubs – We hope you can join us!

Children aged 5 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Parents of returning participants, please update your children’s registration. New participants are asked to fill in a registration form! For the month of June:

Tuesday is Craft and Story Club,

Wednesday is STEAM Club,

Thursday is Clay Club and

Friday is Game/Chess Club.

Stop in and pick up a pamphlet. For more information call the library at 705-856-2244 ext 290.

Dungeons & Dragons – Eric is your Game Master and will coordinate the game play. Please note that the tabletop game may be a variation of D&D. Ages 13 and up are welcome.

Saturday Mahjong with Dave – Saturday June 13th and June 27th. Newcomers are welcome.

Pokemon Club – Join us Saturday, June 20th at 11:00 a.m. Meet other Pokemon Trainers, share tips, battle gyms, battle others and trade pokemon cards. Young and old, everyone is welcome. We are looking for more Pokemon Trainers and Traders. Hope to see you there. My trainer name is sunsweet9195. Join me.

Senior’s Corner: Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. The Senior Knitting Group have begun to knit/crochet chemo hats for all ages, knockers for women who have had breast cancer and lap blankets. All supplies are provided by the library! All we need are the talented senior knitters of Wawa and area to join us on Thursday afternoons from 1-3pm!

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information, please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext. 290 or 291!

If you are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for a social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.