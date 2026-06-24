Between the Covers – June 23rd

We missed Grandpa Leo this year, but we also welcomed Grandpa Luc who did a wonderful job reading to the children. With the help of Grandma Lise, two fun Father’s Day Stories were read, and the children were very engaged! A big thank you to Grandpa Luc and Grandma Lise for coming in short notice to make our Grandpa Story Time a success! Following the stories, the children were invited to do a wonderful Father’s Day Craft! As you can see from the photos, the results were all unique and very well done! One of the participants was the lucky winner of the draw for a Father’s Day Gift package! Congratulations! Thank you to all who participated and Happy Father’s Day to all of the dads out there! Enjoy your special day!

Despite the downpours, we had an awesome PRIDE Music Night! A huge shout out to Dawn, Alex and Cynthia (Luc) for their great performances. We had a great time, laughing, sharing, and showing our PRIDE. Thank you to everyone who came out to support LGBTQ++, libraries, music, and local musicians. This PRIDE Music Night was dedicated to our friend Mia who will be forever remembered. The Wawa Public Library will be making PRIDE Music Night an annual event.

Upcoming Events:

Drag Story Time 2026! Join us on Saturday, June 27 at 2 p.m. for our Annual Drag Story Time! This is a family-friendly event, and we are so excited to have King Luke back with Queen Violet! Following the stories, there will be a fun craft for everyone to participate in! Show your PRIDE and join us for Drag Story Time! Everyone is welcome!

Story Walk in the Park: We are inviting families, daycares and everyone interested to join us on June 29th (rain date June 30th) between 9 and 11 a.m. at Queen’s Park for a fun story and a walk in the park. This event is a partnership with TD Summer Reading Club, Wawa Public Library, Early On and the Wawa Fire Department!

New Books on the 7- Day Shelf are “Caller Unknown” by Gillian McAllister, “The Anniversary” by Alex Finlay and “The Last Mandarin” by Louise Penny and Mellissa Fung.

En Français, nous avons “Inconnus” par Marianne Brisebois.

Staff Pick of the Week is “Dark Roads”, by Chevy Stevens. From Goodreads with a rating of 3.98.

The Cold Creek Highway stretches close to five hundred miles through British Columbia’s rugged wilderness to the west coast. Isolated and vast, it has become a prime hunting ground for predators. For decades, young women traveling the road have gone missing. Motorists and hitchhikers, those passing through or living in one of the small towns scattered along the region, have fallen prey time and again. And no killer or abductor who has stalked the highway has ever been brought to justice.

Hailey McBride calls Cold Creek home. Her father taught her to respect nature, how to live and survive off the land, and to never travel the highway alone. Now he’s gone, leaving her a teenage orphan in the care of her aunt whose police officer husband uses his badge as a means to bully and control Hailey. Overwhelmed by grief and forbidden to work, socialize, or date, Hailey vanishes into the mountainous terrain, hoping everyone will believe she’s left town. Rumors spread that she was taken by the highway killer—who’s claimed another victim over the summer.

One year later, Beth Chevalier arrives in Cold Creek, where her sister Amber lived—and where she was murdered. Estranged from her parents and seeking closure, Beth takes a waitressing job at the local diner, just as Amber did, desperate to understand what happened to her and why. But Beth’s search for answers puts a target on her back—and threatens to reveal the truth behind Hailey’s disappearance.

After School Clubs will be coming to an end at the end of this month. We will be switching over to the Summer Programs beginning July 2

nd! Children aged 5 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Parents of returning participants, please update your children’s registration. New participants are asked to fill in a registration form! For the remainder of the month of June, Tuesday is Craft and Story Club, Wednesday is STEAM Club, Thursday is Clay Club and Friday is Game Club! Fun, social, literacy and learning, it all happens during the Wawa Public Library After School Program.

Registration for TD’s Summer Reading Club Online programming is open! Sign up and set up an account for your child and see what this program has to offer. (see poster for QR code for TD Summer Reading Club site)

Wawa Public Library’s Summer Reading BINGO challenge has begun. Stop by the library and pick up a BINGO card and pamphlet of events or download from the website! (QR Code for wawa.olsn.ca)

Saturday Mahjong with Dave on June 27th! Back in July on the 11th and 25th.

Dungeons & Dragons: Eric is your Dungeon Master and will coordinate the play of a variety of paper & pen tabletop games! Please note that the tabletop game may be a variation of D&D. Ages 13 and up are welcome!! COME ON IN AND CHECK IT OUT!

Senior’s Corner: Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. The Senior Knitting Group have begun to knit/crochet chemo hats for all ages, knockers for women who have had breast cancer and lap blankets.

This past Thursday, we invited Jessica from WAVES (Wawa Area Victims Services) to join our Senior’s Knitting Club as we presented her with an assortment of mittens, socks, scarves and lap blankets proudly knitted by our seniors. They are sure to be useful items in a time of crisis.

The Knitting Club also knitted a basket full of slippers for the Wawa Goose Senior’s Centre. The slippers will be ideal to protect the carpet in their new location and come in a variety of sizes and colours! We hope you enjoy them!

Our next project we will be knitting for Chemo patients, young and old, from chemo hats to knockers, lap blankets, shawls and anything else we think would aid in keeping you warm and cozy during and after treatment. A huge THANK YOU to all our dedicated knitters!

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information, please telephone the library at 705-856-2244 ext. 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

The library has a puzzle mat! If you are interested in popping in and working on a puzzle, we can set you up! Puzzles are also available for all patrons to check out!

If you are just looking for a safe, inviting place to go for a social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library: Registration forms for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library can be filled out at the Wawa Public Library! This amazing program is coordinated by Cathy Cannon and sponsored by the Rotary Club of Wawa and provides free monthly books for children 0-5 years old! What a way to start building a library for your child and instilling the love of reading right from the start!