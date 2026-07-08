Between the Covers – July 8

We had another super fun Drag Story Time thanks to our amazing performers King Luke and Queen Violet! We read “Oh the Places You’ll Go” by Dr. Seuss, “The Art of How Dogs Sleep” by Alison Kim, “My Maddy” by Gayle E Pitman, “47 000 Beads” by Koja & Angel Adeyoha, and more. Following the stories, we made our way to the Municipal Board Room and did a very cool craft that was all about celebrating PRIDE. Thank you to all who participated in this fabulous event and again thank you to our performers for making the drive from the Sault. We had a blast and hope you did too.

We were so thankful that the rain held off so that we could move forward with Story Walk in the Park. It turned out to be a beautiful day and perfect for this event. A huge thank you to Jocelyn Sager from Early ON, Kevin Sabourin from the Wawa Fire Department, Andrea Curtis and Anne Owen, our library volunteers, for taking time to help with this event! You were instrumental in making this a success.

If you missed the Story Walk, you can come to the library and walk along the side and front of the Municipal building or you can also check out the book with your library card. Colette the Solitary Bee/Colette n’a besoin de personne is the title and available in English and French. We hope you enjoyed the event and we hope to do it again next year!

It was another great Canada Day in Wawa. Thank you to the Municipality for putting on such a great event and to all who participated for making it so awesome! We would like to thank everyone who stopped in for some cotton candy and for looking at our for-sale items! It is great to see the downtown so busy and seeing all the smiling faces!

Music Night with Peter and the Wolf is tonight! You won’t want to miss this one! Peter and the Wolf will be at the Wawa Public Library on Wednesday, July 8th! They are both seasoned musicians and entertainers and always put on a great show. We are very excited for this event and we hope you can join us.

New Books on the 7- Day Shelf this week are “The Midnight Train” by Matt Haig, “Red Belly Crossing” by Candice Fox, and “The Helium Sea” by Peter F. Hamilton!

En Français, nous avons “Cette vie parfaite” par Christian Tétrault.

Staff Pick of the Week is “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, with a Goodreads rating of 3.97.

Between life and death there is a library.

When Nora Seed finds herself in the Midnight Library, she has a chance to make things right. Up until now, her life has been full of misery and regret. She feels she has let everyone down, including herself. But things are about to change.

The books in the Midnight Library enable Nora to live as if she had done things differently. With the help of an old friend, she can now undo every one of her regrets as she tries to work out her perfect life. But things aren’t always what she imagined they’d be, and soon her choices place the library and herself in extreme danger.

Before time runs out, she must answer the ultimate question: what is the best way to live?

Youth:

Registration for TD’s Summer Reading Club Online programming is open. Sign up and set up an account for your child and see what this online program has to offer. QR code for TD Summer Reading Club site is above.

Wawa Public Library’s Summer Reading BINGO challenge has begun. Stop by the library and pick up a BINGO card and pamphlet of events or download from the website. You have still the month of July and most of August to complete your 17 squares of the BINGO Card. Return your card by Saturday, August 22nd at 2 p.m. Draw date is Monday, August 24th. There is one prize for youth and one prize for adults! Get your Summer Reading On!

Les cartes de BINGO sont disponibles en Français à la bibliothèque de Wawa ou en ligne sur wawa.olsn.ca

Dungeons & Dragons or similar paper and pen tabletop games – Join Eric from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. New players are always welcome.

Saturday Mahjong with Dave – The next dates for Saturday Mahjong with Dave are July 11th and July 25th. New players are welcome.

Seniors

Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. Our current project we will be knitting for Chemo patients, young and old, from chemo hats to knockers, lap blankets, shawls and anything else we think would aid in keeping you warm and cozy during and after treatment. A huge THANK YOU to all our dedicated knitters!

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information, please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext. 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues. The Library has a Daisy Reader available for check-out as well as books and magazines available on discs and a great selection of Audio Books and Playaways.

If you are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for a social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.