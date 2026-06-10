Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – June 9

Northeast Region:

Updated: June 9, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. EDT

There was one new wildland fire confirmed in the Northeast Region today:

Cochrane 7 (COC007) is 30 hectares in size and located approximately 60 kilometres southwest of Fort Severn. The fire is being observed.

At the time of this update, there are 6 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of those fires, 1 is not under control, 1 is being observed, and 4 are under control.

Fire of Note

Timmins 9 (TIM009) Timmins 9 was first confirmed on Sunday, May 31 and now measures 3,154 hectares. 15 Ontario FireRanger crews, a 20-person Incident Management Team, 7 pieces of heavy equipment and 5 helicopters are assigned to wildland fire Timmins 9, which is located approximately 10 km from Gogama, 7 km west of Mattagami First Nation and 1.5 km west of Highway 144. Temperatures rose to a high of 28 degrees Celsius on Tuesday afternoon with humidity levels steadily rising. Bucketing helicopters worked to support ground crews and heavy equipment, who continue to make good progress with fire suppression.

Updated restrictions in place in the area of Timmins 9

The Ministry of Natural Resources’ Timmins -Kirkland Lake District has invoked an Implementation Order now in effect for the purposes of public safety and fire suppression, for areas near TIM009, under the Emergency Area Order EAO 2026-003 declared on June 2, 2026.

All travel and use of the Gogama Unit Road starting from Highway 144 (UTM 17T 445914E 5284849N) northbound to the Pineland Road intersection (UTM 17T 439549E 5315737N) as outlined in the attached Implementation Order (IO) map within the Emergency Area Order (EAO), is prohibited unless authorized by an Exemption Permit issued by the Timmins – Kirkland Lake District Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR).

All travel and use of the trail located behind the Old Vagabond restaurant (UTM 17T 445147E 5283405N) leading to the Gogama Unit Road as outlined in the attached IO map within the EAO, is prohibited unless authorized by an Exemption Permit issued by the Timmins – Kirkland Lake District MNR.

All travel and use of the Kenetogami Lake Road off Highway 144 (UTM 17T 449943E 5288410N) as outlined in the IO map within the EAO, is prohibited unless authorized by an Exemption Permit issued by the Timmins – Kirkland Lake District MNR.

All travel and use of the Tatachikapika Lake Road off Highway 144 (UTM 17T 454045E 5308251N) as outlined in the IO map within the EAO, is prohibited unless authorized by an Exemption Permit issued by the Timmins – Kirkland Lake District MNR.

This Order is in effect at 10:01 AM Eastern Daylight Time on June 6, 2026 until such time as the order is revoked.

For exemption permit information, please call 705-235-1300.

NOTAM in effect – Timmins 9

There is currently a NOTAM in the area of wildland fire Timmins 9.

This is over and above the standard airspace restrictions imposed by Section 601.15 of the Canadian Aviation Regulations (CARs) which state that the airspace around all active forest fires is restricted to forest fire suppression aircraft only, specifically airspace within 5 nautical miles, up to an altitude of 3000 feet above ground level.

Pilots are reminded that NOTAMs concerning forest fires can be found on NavCanada’s Collaborative Flight Planning Services under the ‘Weather and NOTAM’ tab, when flight planning.

To access the current forest fire danger rating in your area visit our interactive fire map.

Northwest Region:

Updated: June 98, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. CDT

At the time of this update there are 8 active wildland fires in the Northwest Region. Of those fires, 3 are not under control, 1 is under control and 4 are being observed.

Two new wildlands fire were confirmed in the Northwest Region by the evening of June 9.

Sioux Lookout 3 (SLK003) is a remote fire, located approximately 62.0 kilometres northeast of Little Sachigo Lake. The 25.0-hectare fire is currently being observed.

is a remote fire, located approximately 62.0 kilometres northeast of Little Sachigo Lake. The 25.0-hectare fire is currently being observed. Thunder Bay 24 (THU024) is located approximately 6.5 kilometres south of Highway 17, and 2.3 kilometres north of Panache Lake. The 0.5-hectare fire is not under control.

Fire of Note

Dryden 13 (DRY013)

Dryden 13 is located in the southern portion of Wabakimi Provincial Park, approximately 41 kilometres west of Armstrong.

The fire remains at 14,100 hectares and is not under control.

There are 14 FireRanger crews and 5 helicopters assigned to fire suppression operations.

Increased smoke drift has been observed today under warm, windy conditions.

NOTAM in effect – Dryden 13

There is currently a NOTAM in the area of wildland fire Dryden 13.

This is over and above the standard airspace restrictions imposed by Section 601.15 of the Canadian Aviation Regulations (CARs) which state that the airspace around all active forest fires is restricted to forest fire suppression aircraft only, specifically airspace within 5 nautical miles, up to an altitude of 3000 feet above ground level.

Pilots are reminded that NOTAMs concerning forest fires can be found on NavCanada’s Collaborative Flight Planning Services under the ‘Weather and NOTAM’ tab, when flight planning.