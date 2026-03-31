Keeping our hospital steady and ready

Our “new” hospital is approaching 25 years and is beginning to show the effects of time. Equipment replacement is ramping up, structures require upgrades, and systems must be improved. The Lady Dunn Health Centre (LDHC) and the Foundation work diligently to replace equipment before it reaches the end of its lifespan.

The hospital currently needs to replace two critical types of capital equipment used in the Emergency and Laboratory Departments.

The first is a pair of ventilators providing lifesaving airway management from neonates to adults. This will support care within the hospital in addition to when transporting patients. The total cost for the two new ventilators is approximately $90,000. The Laboratory refrigeration system is the second equipment which includes the blood products storage refrigerator that has been in service for more than 20 years; The other refrigeration system houses specialized testing supplies that are essential for bloodwork analysis. The cost for the new units, including installation, is close to $30,000.

These pieces of equipment are essential to the health and safety of our community with renewal needed sooner than anticipated. To help meet this urgent need, we reached out to local businesses and organizations, and we are very grateful that several long-standing partners quickly stepped forward.

We would like to thank Northern Credit Union for their prompt and generous response. Their $2,000 donation provided a strong start. We also received a significant contribution from one of the most active organizations in our community- The Wawa Rotary Club has pledged $10,000 towards the purchase of one of the ventilators. In addition, a local philanthropist who prefers to remain anonymous donated $10,000 toward the laboratory refrigerators.

Thanks to the continued support of our community, we can help ensure that essential equipment remains available when our families, friends, and neighbours need it most.