Men’s Night Winners – May 28th

Week #2 153 Golfers Sunny 15*C

1st Flight Score 1st Mark McRae Mike McCoy Monte White 33 2nd Marc Belanger Dan Guay Carl Chabot 33 3rd Rene Gagne Dave Jennings Jim Oleynik 34 2nd Flight Score 1st Joe McCoy Michel Lemoyne Monte White 34 2nd Roger Lord Jeremi Lord Spare 34 3rd Max Simon Eben Leadbetter Brady Desrochers 34 3rd Flight Score 1st Ray Chrvrier Sebastian Chevrier Damon Boylan 35 2nd Taylor Vernier Rob Vernier Karl Benstead 35 3rd Steve Jozin Bill Carruthers Nick Alexopoulos 35 4th Flight Score 1st Tanner Paddock Mike Hogan Tim Lesarge 36 2nd Perry Kauk Greg Robinson Erik Gerstenbuhler 36 3rd Damon Boylan Jamie Boylan Ryan Roth 37 5th Flight Score 1st Mojo Al MacDonald Bernie Erechook 37 2nd Dean Willand Don Humphries Dan Szekely 37 3rd Paul Bernath John Simon Gary Trudeau 37 6th Flight Score 1st Eric Mitrikas Peter Russ Spare 38 2nd Jer Lefevbre Ian Senecal Max Dechamplain 38 3rd Peter Moore Blair Mills Dave Hall 38 7th Flight Score 1st Kevin Auger Andre Bedard Gilles Cyr 39 2nd Brock Brisson Ray Brisson Jeff Auston 40 3rd Sandy Oliver Mario Casavant Larry Lynett 40 8th Flight Score 1st Jarret Domich Dean Domich Spare 41 2nd Jean Desgagne Eric Comtois Luc Belanger 41 3rd Dan Mathias Al Hardy Ralph Zagar 41 9th Flight Score 1st Antonio Sersante Rock Giroux Cody Rancourt 42 2nd Erik Morrison Austin Fellinger Logan Dunham 43 3rd Ray McGregor Mark Beland Owen McGregor 44

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Anders Morden

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Anders Morden

Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Mike McCoy

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Martel Customs – Dan Szekely (Eagle)

Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Tanner Mulligan

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Mark Szekely

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Sidney Mathieu

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Max Simon

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Mark McRae

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mark McRae

Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Eben Leadbetter

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Jeff Amos

$30 Cash Draw #2 – Dan Mathias

25’ Putt $150 – No Winner

Hole in One Prize $1,300 – No Winner