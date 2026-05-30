Men’s Night Winners – May 28th

|Week #2
|153 Golfers
|Sunny
|15*C
|1st Flight
|Score
|1st
|Mark McRae
|Mike McCoy
|Monte White
|33
|2nd
|Marc Belanger
|Dan Guay
|Carl Chabot
|33
|3rd
|Rene Gagne
|Dave Jennings
|Jim Oleynik
|34
|2nd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Joe McCoy
|Michel Lemoyne
|Monte White
|34
|2nd
|Roger Lord
|Jeremi Lord
|Spare
|34
|3rd
|Max Simon
|Eben Leadbetter
|Brady Desrochers
|34
|3rd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Ray Chrvrier
|Sebastian Chevrier
|Damon Boylan
|35
|2nd
|Taylor Vernier
|Rob Vernier
|Karl Benstead
|35
|3rd
|Steve Jozin
|Bill Carruthers
|Nick Alexopoulos
|35
|4th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Tanner Paddock
|Mike Hogan
|Tim Lesarge
|36
|2nd
|Perry Kauk
|Greg Robinson
|Erik Gerstenbuhler
|36
|3rd
|Damon Boylan
|Jamie Boylan
|Ryan Roth
|37
|5th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Mojo
|Al MacDonald
|Bernie Erechook
|37
|2nd
|Dean Willand
|Don Humphries
|Dan Szekely
|37
|3rd
|Paul Bernath
|John Simon
|Gary Trudeau
|37
|6th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Eric Mitrikas
|Peter Russ
|Spare
|38
|2nd
|Jer Lefevbre
|Ian Senecal
|Max Dechamplain
|38
|3rd
|Peter Moore
|Blair Mills
|Dave Hall
|38
|7th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Kevin Auger
|Andre Bedard
|Gilles Cyr
|39
|2nd
|Brock Brisson
|Ray Brisson
|Jeff Auston
|40
|3rd
|Sandy Oliver
|Mario Casavant
|Larry Lynett
|40
|8th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Jarret Domich
|Dean Domich
|Spare
|41
|2nd
|Jean Desgagne
|Eric Comtois
|Luc Belanger
|41
|3rd
|Dan Mathias
|Al Hardy
|Ralph Zagar
|41
|9th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Antonio Sersante
|Rock Giroux
|Cody Rancourt
|42
|2nd
|Erik Morrison
|Austin Fellinger
|Logan Dunham
|43
|3rd
|Ray McGregor
|Mark Beland
|Owen McGregor
|44
Special Event Winners:
Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Anders Morden
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Anders Morden
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Mike McCoy
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Martel Customs – Dan Szekely (Eagle)
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Tanner Mulligan
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Mark Szekely
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Sidney Mathieu
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Max Simon
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Mark McRae
Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mark McRae
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Eben Leadbetter
$30 Cash Draw #1 – Jeff Amos
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Dan Mathias
25’ Putt $150 – No Winner
Hole in One Prize $1,300 – No Winner
- Men’s Night Winners – May 28th - May 30, 2026
- Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – May 28 - May 30, 2026
- Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – May 27 - May 29, 2026