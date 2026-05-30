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Men’s Night Winners – May 28th

Week #2 153 Golfers Sunny 15*C
1st Flight Score
1st Mark McRae Mike McCoy Monte White 33
2nd Marc Belanger Dan Guay Carl Chabot 33
3rd Rene Gagne Dave Jennings Jim Oleynik 34
2nd Flight Score
1st Joe McCoy Michel Lemoyne Monte White 34
2nd Roger Lord Jeremi Lord Spare 34
3rd Max Simon Eben Leadbetter Brady Desrochers 34
3rd Flight Score
1st Ray Chrvrier Sebastian Chevrier Damon Boylan 35
2nd Taylor Vernier Rob Vernier Karl Benstead 35
3rd Steve Jozin Bill Carruthers Nick Alexopoulos 35
4th Flight Score
1st Tanner Paddock Mike Hogan Tim Lesarge 36
2nd Perry Kauk Greg Robinson Erik Gerstenbuhler 36
3rd Damon Boylan Jamie Boylan Ryan Roth 37
5th Flight Score
1st Mojo Al MacDonald Bernie Erechook 37
2nd Dean Willand Don Humphries Dan Szekely 37
3rd Paul Bernath John Simon Gary Trudeau 37
6th Flight Score
1st Eric Mitrikas Peter Russ Spare 38
2nd Jer Lefevbre Ian Senecal Max Dechamplain 38
3rd Peter Moore Blair Mills Dave Hall 38
7th Flight Score
1st Kevin Auger Andre Bedard Gilles Cyr 39
2nd Brock Brisson Ray Brisson Jeff Auston 40
3rd Sandy Oliver Mario Casavant Larry Lynett 40
8th Flight Score
1st Jarret Domich Dean Domich Spare 41
2nd Jean Desgagne Eric Comtois Luc Belanger 41
3rd Dan Mathias Al Hardy Ralph Zagar 41
9th Flight Score
1st Antonio Sersante Rock Giroux Cody Rancourt 42
2nd Erik Morrison Austin Fellinger Logan Dunham 43
3rd Ray McGregor Mark Beland Owen McGregor 44

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Anders Morden
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Anders Morden
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Mike McCoy
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Martel Customs – Dan Szekely (Eagle)
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Tanner Mulligan
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Mark Szekely
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Sidney Mathieu
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Max Simon
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Mark McRae

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mark McRae
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Eben Leadbetter

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Jeff Amos
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Dan Mathias

25’ Putt $150 – No Winner
Hole in One Prize $1,300 – No Winner

 

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